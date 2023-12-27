D23 Hosting Gold Member Launch Event for Marvel’s “Echo” in Westwood, CA

D23 Gold Members can be among the first to see the first three episodes of Marvel Studios’ Echo at a special launch event in Westwood, CA.

What’s Happening:

D23 will host a complimentary screening of the first three episodes of Echo exclusively for Gold Members on Monday, January 8th at 6:00 p.m.

exclusively for Gold Members on Monday, January 8th at 6:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.

D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to 1 guest.

Further details will be shared with ticket holders closer to the event date with the email used to purchase tickets.

Complimentary tickets are now available to reserve at this link

About Echo:

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo will be the first project released under Marvel's Spotlight banner

This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once, as well as their first show to be rated TV-MA.

Echo also stars:
Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian)
Graham Greene (1883)
Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Devery Jacobs (FX Reservation Dogs)
Zahn McClarnon (FX's Reservation Dogs)
Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!)
Vincent D'Onofrio (Hawkeye)

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo premiere Tuesday, January 9th at 6:00 p.m. PT on both Disney+ and Hulu