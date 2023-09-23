D23 Members Can Preview Disney100: The Exhibition in London

The D23 magic is coming to London as they continue to celebrate a century of Disney history and innovation. D23 Members can get a preview of Disney100: The Exhibition in London on Thursday, October 12.

D23 Members can be a part of a celebration of the first 100 years of magnificent Disney storytelling at Disney100: The Exhibition in London.

This fantastic exhibit from the Walt Disney Archives has captivated guests in Philadelphia Munich

This awe-inspiring exhibition reflects on a century of characters, artifacts, and stories that have spanned a legacy unlike any other.

The last 100 years would not be what they are, were it not for the most passionate and dedicated fans that have celebrated these countless stories of the past and welcomed future tales with the same open arms.

Disney100: The Exhibition is the culmination of this everlasting passion and gives fans the chance to celebrate the stories they love most.

After enjoying beverages and nibbles at check-in, Michael Vargo, head of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, will officially welcome guests before sending D23 Members into a private preview of Disney100: The Exhibition.

Representatives from the Walt Disney Archives and beloved Disney luminaries will be on hand to share exclusive stories about the first 100 years of The Walt Disney Company.

D23 Members will have until 1:30 p.m. GMT to explore this captivating exhibit and gift shop and should keep a lookout for fun surprises throughout the event.

In addition, D23 Members will have exclusive access to a photo opportunity with a special guest, receive a unique event gift, and enjoy a private shopping experience at the ExCel gift shop.

Tickets are priced at $100 (+$7 processing) per ticket for Gold Members and $125 (+$7 processing) per ticket for General Members. Purchase your tickets here