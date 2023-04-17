Photos – Disney100: The Exhibition Debuts in Munich, Germany

The second installation of Disney100: The Exhibition will open its doors in Munich, Germany tomorrow, April 18th. We had the chance to preview the exhibit today, and have some photos to share with you.

The largest exhibition the Walt Disney Archives has ever created begins its European tour in Munich’s small Olympic Hall on April 18th, 2023, to mark the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. This second unit of the exhibition will offer guests in Europe the opportunity to explore nearly 250 artifacts including special works of art, artifacts, memorabilia, costumes, and props.

The “lifelike hologram” of Walt Disney also features here in Germany.

Animator Reference Clock Model from "Pinocchio." (1940)

Prop Storybook for the Dutch version of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." (1937)

Olaf puppet from Frozen – Live at the Hyperion at Disney California Adventure.

Auli'i Cravalho's costume from ABC's "The Little Mermaid Live!" (2019)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's costume from "Jungle Cruise" (2021)

Model from "The Island at the Top of the World" (1974)

Black Widow costume from "Black Widow" (2021)

Giselle's (Amy Adams) costume from "Enchanted" (2007)

Busts of the infamous "Project Little Man" – the forebear to audio-animatronic technology.

One very unique item to this installation is the multiplane camera effects box from the 1957 Disneyland TV series episode “Tricks of Our Trade.”

Oscar the Bear from Disneyland's Country Bear Vacation Hoedown.

This "it's a small world" doll is from the Magic Kingdom version of the attraction.

Tinker Bell Lamppost Adornment from Disneyland's 50th Anniversary.

Castle of Magical Dreams model, Hong Kong Disneyland.

We now come to a section where everything is divided by decade.

Gaucho doll given to Walt Disney during the goodwill tour to South America in 1941.

Disney100: The Exhibition opens at the Kleine Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany on Tuesday, April 18th. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney