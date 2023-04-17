The second installation of Disney100: The Exhibition will open its doors in Munich, Germany tomorrow, April 18th. We had the chance to preview the exhibit today, and have some photos to share with you.

The largest exhibition the Walt Disney Archives has ever created begins its European tour in Munich’s small Olympic Hall on April 18th, 2023, to mark the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. This second unit of the exhibition will offer guests in Europe the opportunity to explore nearly 250 artifacts including special works of art, artifacts, memorabilia, costumes, and props.

The “lifelike hologram” of Walt Disney also features here in Germany.

One very unique item to this installation is the multiplane camera effects box from the 1957 Disneyland TV series episode “Tricks of Our Trade.”

We now come to a section where everything is divided by decade.

Disney100: The Exhibition opens at the Kleine Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany on Tuesday, April 18th. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.