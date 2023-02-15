Video – Lifelike Hologram of Walt Disney at Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute

While attending a preview of Disney100: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia today, we got our first look at the new lifelike hologram of Walt Disney.

What’s Happening:

As guests enter Disney100: The Exhibition, their journey begins with an introduction from Mickey Mouse, reminiscent of The Mickey Mouse Club . Mickey then hands things over to Walt, or rather, a “lifelike hologram” of Mr. Disney.

. Mickey then hands things over to Walt, or rather, a “lifelike hologram” of Mr. Disney. The hologram was created using archival video and artificial intelligence tools to create a full-size digital avatar that speaks in Walt’s voice.

Watch our video of the hologram of Walt Disney below, and decide for yourself whether this a classy tribute or something that veers more into the uncanny valley:

About Disney100: The Exhibition