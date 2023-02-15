Video – Lifelike Hologram of Walt Disney at Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute

While attending a preview of Disney100: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia today, we got our first look at the new lifelike hologram of Walt Disney.
What’s Happening:
- As guests enter Disney100: The Exhibition, their journey begins with an introduction from Mickey Mouse, reminiscent of The Mickey Mouse Club. Mickey then hands things over to Walt, or rather, a “lifelike hologram” of Mr. Disney.
- The hologram was created using archival video and artificial intelligence tools to create a full-size digital avatar that speaks in Walt’s voice.
- Watch our video of the hologram of Walt Disney below, and decide for yourself whether this a classy tribute or something that veers more into the uncanny valley:
About Disney100: The Exhibition
- Created for the 100-year celebration of The Walt Disney Company, the world premiere exhibition will immerse guests in the beloved stories that have been dazzling fans since 1923.
- The Walt Disney Archives is opening its vault of treasures, showcasing more than 250 of its “Crown Jewels,” rarely seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia.
- Exclusively for this exhibition, Disney has curated special behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the company’s most popular characters, films, shows, and attractions—from Disneyland to Walt Disney World and beyond.
- Plus, ten magnificent and imaginatively themed galleries, all featuring moving stories, unique interactive installations, and exciting background information, will take visitors on a journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, celebrating the classics from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Strange World, as well as the latest members of the Disney family—Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic.
- Disney 100: The Exhibition will make its global debut February 18th at the Franklin Institute. The exhibition will feature more than 250 artifacts on display at the Franklin Institute. Tickets are on sale through the Franklin Institute’s website.
- Chicago, IL and Kansas City, MO are set as the next two stops on the North American tour.
- The international unit of the exhibit will open on April 18th, 2023, in Munich, Germany, with more cities to be announced in the coming months.