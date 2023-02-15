Photos / Videos – Preview Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute

Disney100: The Exhibition is set to debut at the Franklin Institute on February 18th, and includes some “crown jewels” from favorite stories from all over the Walt Disney Company, including Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Imagineering, and even items on loan from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios.

Disney100: The Exhibition invites guests to step into their favorite Disney stories across ten galleries throughout a 15,000-square-foot exhibit space featuring innovative and immersive technology. The Walt Disney Archives spent the past five years curating a collection of more than 250 rarely seen original artworks, artifacts, costumes, props, and other memorabilia for the exhibition celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company. The vast majority of objects are from the Walt Disney Archives, with a selection of artwork from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, Walt Disney Imagineering Art Library, and Pixar Living Archives, as well as props and costumes on loan from Marvel Studios.

Watch Our “Nickel Tour” of Disney100: The Exhibition

Walt Disney Welcomes Guests to Disney100: The Exhibition

Disney100: The Exhibition is created and curated by the Walt Disney Archives and Semmel Exhibitions. The Franklin Institute is proud to present and play host to the world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition in the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pavilion and the Mandell Center. PECO, the Premier Corporate Partner of the Franklin Institute, is the Local Presenting Sponsor of the exhibition, and PNC is the Associate Sponsor.

Artifacts and reproductions for the exhibition include:

Story Script Page from Steamboat Willie (1928)

(1928) Visual Development Art for Alice in Wonderland

Concept Drawing of Disneyland

Nautilus 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

(1954) Engineer Mickey Mouse used by Walt Disney on Opening Day of Disneyland, 1955

Disneyland Park Jungle Cruise Disneyland (TV, 1956)

(TV, 1956) Prop Storybook featured in Sleeping Beauty (1959)

(1959) Clean-up Animation for Sleeping Beauty (1959), created by artist and Disney Legend Marc Davis

(1959), created by artist and Disney Legend Marc Davis Carousel Horse from Mary Poppins (1964), used by Disney Legend Julie Andrews

(1964), used by Disney Legend Julie Andrews Visual Development Art for The Little Mermaid (1989), created by artist and Disney Legend Glen Keane

(1989), created by artist and Disney Legend Glen Keane Genie Maquette for Aladdin (1992), created by artist Kent Melton

(1992), created by artist Kent Melton Spell Book from Hocus Pocus (1993) , used by Disney Legend Bette Midler

, used by Disney Legend Bette Midler Mater Maquette for Cars (2006), created by artist Jerome Ranft

(2006), created by artist Jerome Ranft East High School Yearbook from High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

(2008) Visual Development Art Digital Painting for The Princess and the Frog (2009 ), created by artist Sue Nichols

), created by artist Sue Nichols Visual Development Art Digital Painting for Frozen (2013), created by artist Julia Kalantarova

(2013), created by artist Julia Kalantarova BB-8 Puppet used in Star Wars : The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

(2015), (2017), and (2019) Captain America Shield used in Captain America: Civil War (2016)

(2016) Lumière Production Model for Beauty and the Beast

First Order Stormtrooper Armor from Star Wars: The Last Jed i (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), designed by Michael Kaplan and Glyn Dillon

i (2017) and (2019), designed by Michael Kaplan and Glyn Dillon Black Panther Costume from Black Panther (2018)

(2018) Cinderella Castle Model for Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World

Attraction Vehicle from Matterhorn Bobsleds

Disney100: The Exhibition opens on February 18, 2023, and runs through August 27, 2023. Tickets are timed and dated, and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

shopDisney Disney100 coverage is presented by