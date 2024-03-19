D23 Members to Receive Mickey Mouse Bobblehead at D23 Day at Angel Stadium Event

D23 Members attending the D23 Day at Angel Stadium just a few days prior to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event might be lucky enough to receive commemorative D23 Mickey Mouse bobblehead.
What’s Happening:
- D23 Members are invited to join for a day of fun during D23 Day at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA, as the Angels take on the New York Mets on August 4th, 2024.
- Don’t miss this exciting game as part of the countdown to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- D23 Members should purchase their tickets through this link only to receive a discounted rate and a D23 commemorative giveaway item.
- That item is a one-of-a-kind D23 Mickey Mouse bobblehead (seen above) which the first 23,000 fans through the gates will receive.
Details:
- Your ticket purchased through this link will include:
- Reserved discounted-seating tickets for the August 4th, 2024, Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets game at Angel Stadium
- A D23 Commemorative Gift (D23 bobblehead)
- Please note: The game is currently scheduled for 1:07 p.m. PT. ESPN may choose to flex the game time to the evening to be the Sunday Night feature game. If that happens, we will notify all ticket buyers via email.
Notes:
- Each attendee must have a ticket for entry.
- Guests will receive tickets to the game via the MLB Ballpark App. The app will need to be downloaded to a smartphone for ticket delivery.
- The email address you use when buying tickets must match the email address you use for your MLB Ballpark App Account.
- There are a limited number of tickets available while supplies last.
- Parking is NOT included in the cost of the ticket. Please visit https://www.mlb.com/angels/ballpark/transportation/directions for recommendations on how best to get to the stadium.
- Ticketed D23 Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event.
- Once purchased, tickets cannot be refunded or exchanged. For full ticket terms and conditions, please visit https://www.mlb.com/angels/tickets/ticketback.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com