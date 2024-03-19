D23 Members to Receive Mickey Mouse Bobblehead at D23 Day at Angel Stadium Event

D23 Members attending the D23 Day at Angel Stadium just a few days prior to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event might be lucky enough to receive commemorative D23 Mickey Mouse bobblehead.

What’s Happening:

D23 Members are invited to join for a day of fun during D23 Day at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA, as the Angels take on the New York Mets on August 4th, 2024.

Don’t miss this exciting game as part of the countdown to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

D23 Members should purchase their tickets through this link

That item is a one-of-a-kind D23 Mickey Mouse bobblehead (seen above) which the first 23,000 fans through the gates will receive.

Details:

Your ticket purchased through this link will include:

Reserved discounted-seating tickets for the August 4th, 2024, Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets game at Angel Stadium

A D23 Commemorative Gift (D23 bobblehead)

Please note: The game is currently scheduled for 1:07 p.m. PT. ESPN

Notes:

Each attendee must have a ticket for entry.

Guests will receive tickets to the game via the MLB Ballpark App. The app will need to be downloaded to a smartphone for ticket delivery.

The email address you use when buying tickets must match the email address you use for your MLB Ballpark App Account.

There are a limited number of tickets available while supplies last.

Parking is NOT included in the cost of the ticket. Please visit https://www.mlb.com/angels/ballpark/transportation/directions

Ticketed D23 Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event.

Once purchased, tickets cannot be refunded or exchanged. For full ticket terms and conditions, please visit https://www.mlb.com/angels/tickets/ticketback