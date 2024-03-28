D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket the Only Ticket Option Left for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

As Disney fans continue to order their tickets to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August, only one ticket type remains available: the D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket.
- The D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket is available exclusively to D23 Gold Members.
- The ticket, which has a starting price of $999 and goes up to $2,599 based on the seating section selected, gives guests access to:
- Panels, presentations, shopping and immersive experiences
- The Disney entertainment showcase
- The Disney experiences showcase
- The Disney Legends ceremony
- Preferred floor seating at the events at the Honda Center
- You can see what all of the ticket types offered in the graphic below:
- Tickets went on sale to the general public starting today at noon pacific.
- However, D23 Gold Members were able to take advantage of a special presale starting March 26th at noon Pacific and Visa cardholders could buy beginning March 27th at noon Pacific.
- As a result, by the time tickets went on sale today, only the D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket (Sunday), D23 Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket, D23 Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket and of course the D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket were available.
- D23 Gold Members can purchase the D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket here.
- For a look at everything that’s been announced for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, check out our guide here.
