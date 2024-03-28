D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket the Only Ticket Option Left for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

As Disney fans continue to order their tickets to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August, only one ticket type remains available: the D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket.

The D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket is available exclusively to D23 Gold Members.

The ticket, which has a starting price of $999 and goes up to $2,599 based on the seating section selected, gives guests access to: Panels, presentations, shopping and immersive experiences The Disney entertainment showcase The Disney experiences showcase The Disney Legends ceremony Preferred floor seating at the events at the Honda Center

You can see what all of the ticket types offered in the graphic below:

Tickets went on sale to the general public starting today at noon pacific.

However, D23 Gold Members were able to take advantage of a special presale starting March 26th at noon Pacific and Visa cardholders could buy beginning March 27th at noon Pacific.

As a result, by the time tickets went on sale today, only the D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket (Sunday), D23 Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket, D23 Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket and of course the ﻿D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket were available.

D23 Gold Members can purchase the D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket here

For a look at everything that’s been announced for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, check out our guide here