Everything Announced for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2024

Get ready Disney fans, as D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is set to take over Anaheim this August with what promises to be the biggest event yet! Today, we received a number of new details regarding the event, which we’ve neatly gathered together in this post. For more information, simply click on each story to be directed to our individual articles on each subject.

2024 Disney Legends Honorees Revealed

Set to conclude the weekend with a bang, this year’s Disney Legends inductees have been revealed.

Among the inductees this year are James Cameron, Miley Cyrus, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Williams and Joe Rhode.

The induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 11th at the Honda Center and will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

To see the full list of inductees and find out more details, click the link above.

Honda Center Event Schedule Revealed

For the first time ever, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will expand from the Anaheim Convention Center to the Honda Center, where a number of the big events will be held.

The Honda Center will be home to three nights of marquee showcases, with three main programs – Disney Entertainment Showcase, Disney Experiences Showcase and the Disney Legends Ceremony.

Shuttle service will be provided

Ticket Options and Pricing Announced

With the event taking place in two locations, guests can purchase tickets for the Convention Center portion of the event only, or can select a ticket that also provides them an assigned seat at Honda Center each night.

Overall, there are three main ticket types that guests should know about: D23 Fan Pass – access to the Anaheim Convention Center portion of the event only (no Honda Center events) D23 Ultimate Fan Pass – access to the Anaheim Convention Center events as well as an assigned seat for the Honda Center event that night D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass – access to the Anaheim Convention Center events and upgrades the assigned Honda Center seat each night to a floor seat (same seat each night)

Also notable is that, for tickets that include Honda Center events, the pricing will depend on what seating section they select.

Walt Disney Archives Presents “A Great Big Beautiful Car Show”

The Walt Disney Archives will host a first-of-its-kind exhibition entitled “A Great Big Beautiful Car Show.”

Details have not yet been shared regarding what we’ll see in the event, but from the name, we can deduce that it will be focused on Disney cars from films and parks.

We got a small sneak preview of some of the cars that will be on display while at Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale, CA for the event announcement.

Expanded Walt Disney Archives Stage

The new, expanded location will host a variety of panels, creative discussions, and engaging presentations that will speak to many aspects of Disney history, spanning the entire legacy of The Walt Disney Company.

Session topics include Walt’s famous trip to Latin America in the 1940s, the 1964 World’s Fair, and hosted conversations with members of the newest class of Disney Legends, and more.

Previewing the Event Exclusive Merchandise

Attendees will be stylin' with some exclusive merchandise previewed at this morning's event.

The event logo covers most items in this range, from a water bottle to shirts, a pin and a lanyard.

Follow the link above to check out everything that was previewed.

First-Ever D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort

The magic will kick off early with the first-ever D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort will welcome D23 fans from rope drop to late night featuring unique offerings for fans including a custom cavalcade and an energetic dance party at Disneyland Park, and special photo opportunities, specialty foods, themed merchandise, and more at both parks.

Disney Junior will also join the festivities and host a music-filled celebration at Disney California Adventure

Special D23 Events Throughout the City of Anaheim

Leading up to the main event, D23 will hold a number of events across the City of Anaheim, including: D23 Day at Angel Stadium on August 4th D23 Members might be lucky enough to receive commemorative D23 Mickey Mouse bobblehead The Incredibles 20th Anniversary Outdoor Screening on August 5th D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District on August 6th



For more on what to expect at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, check out our Inside LP livestream, where Benji and Rebekah discussed all of this morning’s announcements.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event takes place in Anaheim, California on August 9th, 10th, and 11th, 2024. The show floor will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day of the event.