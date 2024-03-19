D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Spreads Further Into Anaheim With Special Events Throughout The City

We are learning more about what D23 Members and Disney fans can expect during this summer’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that is expanding beyond just the Anaheim Convention Center, spreading into the Honda Center and even further into Anaheim with new events marking the occasion.

Today, we learned more about two events taking place in Anaheim, one a previously announced outdoor screening of the Pixar classic, The Incredibles in Anaheim’s Pearson Park Amphitheater, and the new reveal of a special D23 takeover of the landmark Anaheim Packing District!

D23 Night At The Anaheim Packing District:

As anticipation builds for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, On August 6th, D23 Members are invited to take a bite of the “big orange” and beyond, sampling offerings from Orange County and cultures worldwide at the historic Anaheim Packing District—just minutes away from the excitement of the Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Activities and fun include:

Tasty Trivia with D23 : This freeform trivia contest will be a chance to prove your fandom! It’s going to be an epic fan faceoff—featuring questions and queries all about fan favorites from the many worlds of Disney!

: This freeform trivia contest will be a chance to prove your fandom! It’s going to be an epic fan faceoff—featuring questions and queries all about fan favorites from the many worlds of Disney! Sip & Sketch at Unsung Brewing Company: Bring your favorite Disney characters to life with old and new friends at the pop-culture themed local craft brewery, Unsung Brewing Company in the MAKE Building.

Bring your favorite Disney characters to life with old and new friends at the pop-culture themed local craft brewery, Unsung Brewing Company in the MAKE Building. Delicious DJ Sets: Throughout the evening, D23 Members can enjoy their local eats at the picturesque Anaheim Packing House, set to a soundtrack of equally tasty tracks! DJ sets throughout the night will feature musical mixes combining a bit of magic and familiar favorites. Whether you choose to dance or dine the night away, your evening is sure to be full of flavor either way.

Throughout the evening, D23 Members can enjoy their local eats at the picturesque Anaheim Packing House, set to a soundtrack of equally tasty tracks! DJ sets throughout the night will feature musical mixes combining a bit of magic and familiar favorites. Whether you choose to dance or dine the night away, your evening is sure to be full of flavor either way. World Taste Pass – D23 Member Discount: Can’t decide between all the amazing food options? The Anaheim Packing District will be offering a very special “Tasting Pass” for guests to sample eight tastes of select Packing District establishments. D23 Members can purchase a discounted “Tasting Pass” for this special evening event, available for use beginning on August 6, 2024. Be on the lookout for inspired dishes featuring a few dashes of pixie dust to sample!

Week of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – D23 Member Discounts: If you can’t join D23 Night at The Anaheim Packing District, D23 Members can take advantage of offerings from various vendors and proprietors at the Anaheim Packing District.

D23 will also be partnering with our friends at Ravensburger to bring some fan-favorites like the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game and Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil Game to this very special occasion.

and Game to this very special occasion. The Anaheim Packing District encompasses four historic landmarks and the glorious 2-acre Farmers Park. The main ingredient of the foodie sprawl is the Anaheim Packing House, one of the last remaining citrus packing warehouses in Orange County, which has been historically preserved and retrofitted as a great original American market hall. The north anchor of the district is the Packard Building, which just celebrated 100 years since its grand opening, welcoming its newest restaurant En Familia Steakhouse. Just south of the Packing House is the MAKE Building, a former marmalade factory built in 1917. Establishing the most southern border of the Packing District, is Villains Brewing Company. Boasting more than 30 unique food and beverage artisans, the Packing District offers a culinary menagerie for visitors.

You can find out more about The Anaheim Packing District Unsung Brewery here

The Incredibles 20th Anniversary Outdoor Screening:

Previously announced, a special screening of the Pixar Animation Studios film, The Incredibles will allow fans to celebrate 20 Years of sensational supers and fantastic family fun with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and Street Food Cinema. As part of the D23 Ultimate Fan Event, the official Disney fan club is powering up this celebration for an unforgettable evening, welcoming guests at the grandiose Pearson Park Amphitheatre in Anaheim, California.

will allow fans to celebrate 20 Years of sensational supers and fantastic family fun with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and Street Food Cinema. As part of the D23 Ultimate Fan Event, the official Disney fan club is powering up this celebration for an unforgettable evening, welcoming guests at the grandiose Pearson Park Amphitheatre in Anaheim, California. D23 Members are invited to enjoy the ultimate outdoor screening celebration, complete with food trucks, early entry, a special reserved seating area, a special pre-screening presentation, exclusive gift, and more incredible surprises to discover…

Tickets go on sale in early May for the event which takes place on August 5th. D23 Gold Members can purchase for $27 (+$3 Processing Fee) with General members getting tickets for $32 (+$3 Processing Fee). You can get more information and tickets (when available) at the official site, here.

For those unfamiliar with the classic film, in it we meet Bob Parr, who used to be one of the world’s greatest superheroes, known to all as “Mr. Incredible,” saving lives and fighting evil on a daily basis. But now, 15 years later, he and his wife Helen, a former superhero in her own right, have been forced—because of a series of unfortunate accidents and frivolous lawsuits— to take on civilian identities and retreat to the suburbs to live normal lives with their three kids. As a clock-punching insurance claims adjuster, the only thing Bob fights these days is boredom and a bulging waistline. Itching to get back into action, the sidelined superhero gets his chance when a mysterious communication summons him to the remote island of Nomanisan for a top-secret assignment. When things go seriously awry, and Bob is taken prisoner by an evil genius named Syndrome, Helen and the kids fly to the rescue to help straighten things out. The whole family has to battle Syndrome and his seemingly unstoppable ominous Omnidroids. This film is rated PG.