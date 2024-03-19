D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Kicks Off With First-Ever D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort

The magic of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will kick off early with the first-ever D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort on Thursday, August 8th. Some new details regarding the event have been revealed this morning.

Before the magic of Disney comes to life during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, guests can kick off the weekend’s festivities at the first-ever D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort on Thursday, August 8th.

The Disneyland Resort will welcome D23 fans from rope drop to late night featuring unique offerings for fans including a custom cavalcade and an energetic dance party at Disneyland Park, and special photo opportunities, specialty foods, themed merchandise, and more at both parks.

Disney Junior will also join the festivities and host a music-filled celebration at Disney California Adventure

Afterward, Disney Junior festivities can be enjoyed from Friday, August 9th through Sunday, August 11th, at the Downtown Disney

Starting Sunday, August 4th through Sunday, August 11th, at the Downtown Disney District, guests will find special offers, décor, and magical moments.

All guests with a valid theme park admission and reservation—including D23 members and D23 event attendees—are invited to this resort-wide celebration.

