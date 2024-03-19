Shuttle Service To Be Offered Between Venues at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

For the first time ever, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will expand from the Anaheim Convention Center to the Honda Center. With the three biggest events of the weekend taking place at the Honda Center, which is 3 miles away from the Convention Center, transportation is sure to be key. Today, D23 revealed more details about what to expect.

What’s Happening:

Fans will have access to several transportation options to maximize their time at the different venues – the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center.

Complimentary round-trip shuttle service will be available between the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center before and after the evening shows.

Parking at the Anaheim Convention Center will also be available as it has been in previous years on a first come, first served basis.

The Honda Center will open 2 hours before each event starts, so guests looking to attend the evening’s events will have to budget their time accordingly.

Additional transportation and parking details will be provided closer to the event.

