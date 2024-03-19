Previewing the Event Exclusive Merchandise for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

At this morning’s preview of what’s to come during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we got our first glimpse at some of the event exclusive merchandise.
The event logo covers most items in this range, from a water bottle to shirts, a pin and a lanyard.
A simple Mickey Mouse design alongside fireworks is featured on this hat.
This large backpack will be perfect for transporting the rest of the merchandise we’re all sure to purchase at the event.
More on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Disney fans around the world will once again gather in Anaheim, California, on August 9th, 10th, and 11th, 2024, for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Ticketing information and prices have been revealed, giving fans flexibility and multiple options on how to attend.
- The 2024 Disney Legends have been revealed, featuring an eclectic line-up of performers, creatives and more that include Miley Cyrus, John Williams, James Cameron, Joe Rhode, and more.
- We’ve learned what events will be taking place at the Honda Center during the event.
- The Walt Disney Archives will be hosting “A Great Big Beautiful Car Show” on the show floor.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com