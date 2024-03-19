Previewing the Event Exclusive Merchandise for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

At this morning’s preview of what’s to come during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we got our first glimpse at some of the event exclusive merchandise.

The event logo covers most items in this range, from a water bottle to shirts, a pin and a lanyard.

A simple Mickey Mouse design alongside fireworks is featured on this hat.

This large backpack will be perfect for transporting the rest of the merchandise we’re all sure to purchase at the event.

More on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event