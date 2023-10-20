D23 Takes Us Inside the Making of “Once Upon a Studio”

While many Disney fans are still drying their eyes after watching Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new short Once Upon a Studio, D23 has released a new video taking us inside the making of the short.

The new video features directors Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and animators Eric Goldberg and Andrew Feliciano, and see what went into making such a special part of the Disney100 celebration.

The creators discuss merging modern characters with classic characters, some of their favorite moments they worked on and bringing their Disney memories to life.

Check out the new video below:

