“Dancing with the Stars” Premiere Night Song Lineup Revealed

Just hours after confirming the season premiere would go on as scheduled, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars has revealed the song lineup for the season 32 premiere.

The lineup for the premiere of season 32 of Dancing with the Stars has been revealed: Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber – “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” by P!nk Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko – “Kiss” by Prince & The Revolution Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy – “Peanut Butter Jelly” by Galantis Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten – “Don’t Call Me Up (Zac Samuel Remix)” by Mabel Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong – “El Tango De Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev – “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki – “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach – “I Feel Like Dancing” by Jason Mraz Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson – “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart – “Yeah!” by Usher ft. Lil Jon & Ludacris Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold – “Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd – “It’s a Sunshine Day” by The Brady Bunch Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater – “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov – “Love Myself (Riddler Remix)” by Hailee Steinfeld

