“Dancing with the Stars” Premiere Night Song Lineup Revealed

Just hours after confirming the season premiere would go on as scheduled, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars has revealed the song lineup for the season 32 premiere.

  • The lineup for the premiere of season 32 of Dancing with the Stars has been revealed:
    • Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber – “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” by P!nk
    • Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko – “Kiss” by Prince & The Revolution
    • Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy – “Peanut Butter Jelly” by Galantis
    • Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten – “Don’t Call Me Up (Zac Samuel Remix)” by Mabel
    • Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong – “El Tango De Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge
    • Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev – “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna
    • Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki – “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe
    • Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach – “I Feel Like Dancing” by Jason Mraz
    • Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson – “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross
    • Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart – “Yeah!” by Usher ft. Lil Jon & Ludacris
    • Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold – “Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake
    • Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd – “It’s a Sunshine Day” by The Brady Bunch
    • Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater – “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic
    • Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov – “Love Myself (Riddler Remix)” by Hailee Steinfeld
  • Watch the reveal of the lineup in the video below:

More on Dancing with the Stars season 32:

  • Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC with an expanded season 32 premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26 (8:00-10:31 p.m. ET) and will continue to air Tuesdays (8:00-10:01 p.m. ET) thereafter.
  • The season will simulcast LIVE on Disney+ and be available next day on Hulu.
  • The celebrities and professional dancers this season are as follows (in alphabetical order):
    • Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson
    • Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy
    • TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber
    • Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold
    • From The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev
    • From Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov
    • GRAMMY-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach
    • NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart
    • Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong
    • Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko
    • Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten
    • Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater
    • Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki
    • From The Brady Bunch, actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd
  • The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
