“Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 will Premiere as Scheduled

The show must go on! The season 32 premiere of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars will go on as originally scheduled on September 26th, according to GMA.
- ABC released a statement confirming the premiere date of the new season:
- The date of the season premiere came into question last week when actor Matt Walsh hit pause on his participation in the show due to the ongoing writers strike.
- ABC then announced plans to postpone the season premiere.
- However, the Writers Guild of America announced Sunday that Hollywood writers had reached a "tentative" deal with the studios.
- An email sent to WGA members Sunday night reads:
- "WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days."
More on Dancing with the Stars season 32:
- Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC with an expanded season 32 premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26 (8:00-10:31 p.m. ET) and will continue to air Tuesdays (8:00-10:01 p.m. ET) thereafter.
- The season will simulcast LIVE on Disney+ and be available next day on Hulu.
- The celebrities and professional dancers this season are as follows (in alphabetical order):
- Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson
- Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy
- TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber
- Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold
- From The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev
- From Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov
- GRAMMY-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach
- NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart
- Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong
- Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko
- Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten
- Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater
- Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki
- From The Brady Bunch, actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd
- The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.