“Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 will Premiere as Scheduled

The show must go on! The season 32 premiere of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars will go on as originally scheduled on September 26th, according to GMA.

ABC released a statement confirming the premiere date of the new season: "ABC can confirm that 'Dancing with the Stars' will premiere as originally scheduled on Tuesday, Sept 26 at 8pm EDT. The season will also simulcast LIVE on Disney+ Hulu

The date of the season premiere came into question last week when actor Matt Walsh hit pause on his participation in the show due to the ongoing writers strike.

ABC then announced plans to postpone the season premiere.

However, the Writers Guild of America announced Sunday that Hollywood writers had reached a "tentative" deal

An email sent to WGA members Sunday night reads: "WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days."



