David Oyelowo Shares Update On Status of New “The Rocketeer” Follow-Up

David Oyelowo has given a promising update for his follow-up to The Rocketeer.

What’s Happening:

The Wrap recently asked The Rocketeer .

. Announced in 2021, the sequel will follow the events of the 1991 cult film.

While the original movie was set before WWII, the new film would follow Oyelowo as a former Tuskegee airman post-WWII acquiring the Rocketeer suit.

Oyelowo shared that the film has “forward momentum,” with Eugene Ashe currently working on the script.

The original was a box office disappointment back in 1991, but has since become a cult classic.

What They’re Saying:

David Oyelowo: “Well, I loved the original film. I remember seeing it, and again, not unlike the cowboy genre, there was something about it, the aspirational, inspirational, heroic quality of it. I also liked that it was sort of a bit more DIY and do it yourself in terms of the pack. It wasn’t superpowers. It was a guy. It just felt more grounded somehow.”

