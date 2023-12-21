David Oyelowo Shares Update On Status of New “The Rocketeer” Follow-Up

David Oyelowo has given a promising update for his follow-up to The Rocketeer.

What’s Happening:

  • The Wrap recently asked David Oyelowo about the status of his sequel to The Rocketeer.
  • Announced in 2021, the sequel will follow the events of the 1991 cult film.
  • While the original movie was set before WWII, the new film would follow Oyelowo as a former Tuskegee airman post-WWII acquiring the Rocketeer suit.
  • Oyelowo shared that the film has “forward momentum,” with Eugene Ashe currently working on the script.
  • The original was a box office disappointment back in 1991, but has since become a cult classic.

What They’re Saying:

  • David Oyelowo: “Well, I loved the original film. I remember seeing it, and again, not unlike the cowboy genre, there was something about it, the aspirational, inspirational, heroic quality of it. I also liked that it was sort of a bit more DIY and do it yourself in terms of the pack. It wasn’t superpowers. It was a guy. It just felt more grounded somehow.”

