David Oyelowo Shares Update On Status of New “The Rocketeer” Follow-Up

David Oyelowo has given a promising update for his follow-up to The Rocketeer.
What’s Happening:
- The Wrap recently asked David Oyelowo about the status of his sequel to The Rocketeer.
- Announced in 2021, the sequel will follow the events of the 1991 cult film.
- While the original movie was set before WWII, the new film would follow Oyelowo as a former Tuskegee airman post-WWII acquiring the Rocketeer suit.
- Oyelowo shared that the film has “forward momentum,” with Eugene Ashe currently working on the script.
- The original was a box office disappointment back in 1991, but has since become a cult classic.
What They’re Saying:
- David Oyelowo: “Well, I loved the original film. I remember seeing it, and again, not unlike the cowboy genre, there was something about it, the aspirational, inspirational, heroic quality of it. I also liked that it was sort of a bit more DIY and do it yourself in terms of the pack. It wasn’t superpowers. It was a guy. It just felt more grounded somehow.”
