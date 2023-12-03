David Tennant Gets a Tour of the New TARDIS Set in “Doctor Who”

David Tennant takes us on a tour of the incredible new TARDIS set in a new Doctor Who behind the scenes featurette.
What’s Happening:
- In this short new behind the scenes video, David Tennant (The Doctor) tours the expansive new TARDIS set with production designer Phil Sims, prior to filming on the set.
- Sims reveals that the process has taken around 20 weeks, with the build itself taking 16 weeks.
- They examine the buttons and other elements of the TARDIS console, including the rather large new coffee machine.
- Tennant shows some enthusiasm for running around the expansive ramps of the new TARDIS, which he ends up doing in the closing moments of “The Star Beast.”
- Watch the full behind the scenes video for yourself below.
- “Wild Blue Yonder” is now streaming on Disney+ everywhere outside the U.K. Check out Luke’s recap and review of the special.
- The final special, “The Giggle,” will be released next Saturday, December 9th.
- That will be followed by Ncuti Gatwa’s debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in “The Church on Ruby Road,” which will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25th.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now