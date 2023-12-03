David Tennant Gets a Tour of the New TARDIS Set in “Doctor Who”

David Tennant takes us on a tour of the incredible new TARDIS set in a new Doctor Who behind the scenes featurette.

What’s Happening:

In this short new behind the scenes video, David Tennant (The Doctor) tours the expansive new TARDIS set with production designer Phil Sims, prior to filming on the set.

Sims reveals that the process has taken around 20 weeks, with the build itself taking 16 weeks.

They examine the buttons and other elements of the TARDIS console, including the rather large new coffee machine.

Tennant shows some enthusiasm for running around the expansive ramps of the new TARDIS, which he ends up doing in the closing moments of “The Star Beast.”

Watch the full behind the scenes video for yourself below.

“Wild Blue Yonder” is now streaming on Disney+ Check out Luke’s recap and review

The final special, “The Giggle,” will be released next Saturday, December 9th.

That will be followed by Ncuti Gatwa’s debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in “The Church on Ruby Road,”