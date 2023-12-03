David Tennant Gets a Tour of the New TARDIS Set in “Doctor Who”

David Tennant takes us on a tour of the incredible new TARDIS set in a new Doctor Who behind the scenes featurette.

What’s Happening:

  • In this short new behind the scenes video, David Tennant (The Doctor) tours the expansive new TARDIS set with production designer Phil Sims, prior to filming on the set.
  • Sims reveals that the process has taken around 20 weeks, with the build itself taking 16 weeks.
  • They examine the buttons and other elements of the TARDIS console, including the rather large new coffee machine.
  • Tennant shows some enthusiasm for running around the expansive ramps of the new TARDIS, which he ends up doing in the closing moments of “The Star Beast.”
  • Watch the full behind the scenes video for yourself below.

  • “Wild Blue Yonder” is now streaming on Disney+ everywhere outside the U.K. Check out Luke’s recap and review of the special.
  • The final special, “The Giggle,” will be released next Saturday, December 9th.
  • That will be followed by Ncuti Gatwa’s debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in “The Church on Ruby Road,” which will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25th.
