“Death by a Thousand Cuts” Revealed as Second Acoustic Track for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” on Disney+

The second out of four acoustic tracks featured in the Disney+ version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) has been announced.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, it was revealed that "Maroon" from Taylor Swift's album Midnights will be featured in the film.
- This morning it was announced that the acoustic version of "Death by a Thousand Cuts" from Swift’s 2019 album Lover will also be featured.
- Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will debut on March 14th at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT) on Disney+
- You can check out a sneak peek below.
About Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version):
- The concert film from the 14-time GRAMMY winning artist in its entirety for the first time, which includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs, will debut exclusively on Disney+ one day early, Thursday, March 14th, at 6:00 p.m. PT.
- The history-making, cinematic experience, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.
