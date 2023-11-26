New Video Offers a Behind the Scenes Look at Designing the Fourteenth Doctor’s Costume in “Doctor Who”

A new fit for an old face! A newly released video goes behind the scenes of the creation of the Fourteenth Doctor's new outfit in Doctor Who.

What’s Happening:

  • Costume designer Pam Downe revealed that David Tennant chose the fabric for the new costume, and four-five sets of the trousers, jacket and coat were produced.
  • In designing the costume, it was important to both call back to the Tenth Doctor’s look while also clearly being something new and different at the same time.
  • The short video features input from:
    • David Tennant – “The Doctor”
    • Pam Downe – Costume Designer
    • Russell T Davies – Writer & Executive Producer
  • Watch it for yourself below:

  • For a further behind the scenes look at “The Star Beast,” check out the 15 minute featurette that was released following the special’s debut.
  • “The Star Beast” is now streaming on Disney+ everywhere outside the U.K. Check out Luke’s recap and review of the special.
  • The next two specials – “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle” – drop on December 2nd and 9th, respectively.
