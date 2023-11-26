New Video Offers a Behind the Scenes Look at Designing the Fourteenth Doctor’s Costume in “Doctor Who”

A new fit for an old face! A newly released video goes behind the scenes of the creation of the Fourteenth Doctor's new outfit in Doctor Who.

What’s Happening:

Costume designer Pam Downe revealed that David Tennant chose the fabric for the new costume, and four-five sets of the trousers, jacket and coat were produced.

In designing the costume, it was important to both call back to the Tenth Doctor’s look while also clearly being something new and different at the same time.

The short video features input from: David Tennant – “The Doctor” Pam Downe – Costume Designer Russell T Davies – Writer & Executive Producer

Watch it for yourself below:

The next two specials – “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle” – drop on December 2nd and 9th, respectively.