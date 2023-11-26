New Video Offers a Behind the Scenes Look at Designing the Fourteenth Doctor’s Costume in “Doctor Who”

A new fit for an old face! A newly released video goes behind the scenes of the creation of the Fourteenth Doctor's new outfit in Doctor Who.
- Costume designer Pam Downe revealed that David Tennant chose the fabric for the new costume, and four-five sets of the trousers, jacket and coat were produced.
- In designing the costume, it was important to both call back to the Tenth Doctor’s look while also clearly being something new and different at the same time.
- The short video features input from:
- David Tennant – “The Doctor”
- Pam Downe – Costume Designer
- Russell T Davies – Writer & Executive Producer
- For a further behind the scenes look at “The Star Beast,” check out the 15 minute featurette that was released following the special’s debut.
- “The Star Beast” is now streaming on Disney+ everywhere outside the U.K. Check out Luke’s recap and review of the special.
- The next two specials – “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle” – drop on December 2nd and 9th, respectively.
