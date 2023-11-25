Go Behind the Scenes of “The Star Beast” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette

Now that “The Star Beast” is available to stream on Disney+, the official Doctor Who YouTube channel has released a 14 minute video going behind the scenes of the creation of the first 60th anniversary special.

What’s Happening:

The behind the scenes look at “The Star Beast,” the first of three 60th anniversary specials, begins with the first table read of the script.

Throughout we get insight from David Tennant (The Doctor), Catherine Tate (Donna Noble), Yasmin Finney (Rose Noble), Russell T Davies (showrunner) and more.

Location filming takes the crew to a decommissioned power station that has been used for filming in Doctor Who before. This is where Beep the Meep’s spaceship was filmed, at least the lowest section of it, with the rest being created digitally.

before. This is where Beep the Meep’s spaceship was filmed, at least the lowest section of it, with the rest being created digitally. On this day of filming, the original creators of Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors in the 1980 comic book also called “The Star Beast” – Pat Mills and Dave Gibbons – visited the set. They’re shown talking to Tennant and some members of the production team, who show off their love for the original story and how faithfully it was translated to the screen.

We then get to see what went into bringing the impressive Wrarth Warriors to life, portrayed mostly by two stilt-wearing actors.

Finally, we get a look at the filming of the reveal of the brand-new TARDIS interior.

Watch the full behind the scenes video for yourself below.

More behind the scenes goodness can be found in The Official Doctor Who Podcast

“The Star Beast” is now streaming on Disney+ everywhere outside the U.K. Check out Luke’s recap and review

The next two specials – “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle” – drop on December 2nd and 9th, respectively.