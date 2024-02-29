Disney Entertainment Television Reveals 2024 Directing and Writing Programs Participants

Disney Entertainment Television has revealed the 2024 participants for its Directing and Writing Programs – talent development initiatives which nurture creatives on the cusp of television episode directing and staff writing.

What’s Happening:

As reported by Deadline, the DET Directing Program guarantees participants the opportunity to direct an episode of a Disney scripted series or a segment of a Disney unscripted series, and offers professional and career development through mentorship, on-set shadowing experience, and networking opportunities with the company’s creative executives and program alumni.

During the program, writers participate in advanced creative workshops, refine their portfolios, and meet and learn from DET creative executives, producers, showrunners and program alumni through networking and professional development sessions.

Each participant is a contract employee of Disney, with weekly salary and benefits, for one year, or until they staff on a show and are compensated at WGA scale.

This year, the program’s scripted directors will be shadowing and directing episodes on 20th Television, ABC

After expanding into daytime television last year, the program is also deepening its collaboration with ABC’s General Hospital

The cohort and their directing assignments include Erica Eng, Nina Kramer and Aubrey Smyth ( General Hospital ); Haley Elizabeth Anderson ( The Chi ); Letia Solomon ( Station 19 The Good Doctor

); Haley Elizabeth Anderson ( ); Letia Solomon ( DET Directing Program alumni include Tessa Blake ( A Million Little Things black-ish Black Panther franchise), Regina King ( Insecure ), Marvin Lemus ( Gentefied ), Jaffar Mahmood ( Young Sheldon ) and Nzingha Stewart ( Little Fires Everywhere

franchise), Regina King ( ), Marvin Lemus ( ), Jaffar Mahmood ( ) and Nzingha Stewart ( This year’s cohort includes comedy writers Sarah Beth Ballard, Jordan Crawford, Paloma Lamb, Naomi Lambert, Mahtub Zare Mochanloo, Elisa Oh and Jorge Thomson; and drama writers Letícia Ayroza, Derek Cioch, Isabel E., Jordan Goodman, Jaleese Ramos, Antoine Perry and Rance Ward.

Sarah Beth Ballard has been selected as the fifth annual Eunetta T. Boone Comedy Writers Scholar, receiving mentorship from Disney Branded Television and special staffing consideration on a DBT series.

The scholarship honors trailblazing showrunner, producer and comedy writer Eunetta T. Boone, who was executive producer and showrunner for Raven’s Home

Rance Ward has been selected as the inaugural FX

Notable program alumni include show creators, co-creators and showrunners such as Zahir McGhee (Queens), Raamla Mohamed (Reasonable Doubt), Saladin Patterson ( The Wonder Years Dave), Aseem Batra (I Feel Bad), Ayanna Floyd Davis (The Chi), Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of the South) and Anthony Sparks (Queen Sugar).

