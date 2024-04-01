Disney and Nat Geo Celebrate Earth Month with ourHOME Cross-Platform Campaign

The Walt Disney Company and National Geographic announced today a new global cross-platform campaign, ourHOME, timed to coincide with Earth Month. The campaign will spotlight efforts internally and externally that help protect, restore and celebrate ourHOME by highlighting creators, storytellers and cast members for their contributions.

For over a century, Disney has created stories that celebrate the wonders of the world we all share. And for more than 136 years, National Geographic has been synonymous with inspiring a deeper connection to our world.

This year, these two powerful legacies are coming together to celebrate this beautiful planet we call home and the power within each of us to create change for the better.

ourHOME will bring compelling stories to the forefront, including highlighting efforts being undertaken as part of Disney Planet Possible, our commitment to taking meaningful and measurable action to support a healthier planet for people and wildlife.

A new digital series will be released spotlighting three Disney Planet Possible stories with Nat Geo talent visiting Walt Disney World

Disney+ will feature new content including Queens, A Real Bug's Life, Incredible Animal Journeys, along with the full library of Disneynature films.

Additionally, on Earth Day, April 22, 2024, the latest installment of Nat Geo's Emmy Award-winning Secrets Of… franchise, Secrets of the Octopus, narrated by Paul Rudd, will premiere.

Also streaming on Disney+, Disneynature's all-new feature film Tiger, narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, journeys alongside a young tigress raising her rambunctious cubs in the fabled forests of India.

National Geographic also shared an ourHOME television spot, narrated by Morgan Freeman:

