Disney and Neiman Marcus Partner to Make Your “Wish” Come True

Disney and Neiman Marcus have partnered together to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience inspired by Disney’s latest animated feature, Wish.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of 100 years of Disney magic and the highly anticipated release of Wish, Disney has created a once-in-a-lifetime experience – the Fantasy Gift from Disney Animation.
- You’ll have the rare opportunity to see your own wish become a reality—an animated character of you (or your designated guest) brought to life by the talented artists at the Walt Disney Animation Studios. You’ll voice your own character, enjoy a private tour of the Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, and have special meet-and-greets and photo opportunities.
- After the animators have worked their magic, you will receive a digital copy of your personalized character’s cameo in a special animated short video. And, like in an enchanted dream, you’ll become part of the magic with a coveted invitation to a Disney film premiere in Hollywood.
- Included in the experience are the following:
- Personalized animated short video of you or your designated guest becoming an animated character (no more than two minutes in length featuring a combination of animation, recorded footage, a voice-over recording session, and character design to be delivered to the purchaser in a digital download format)
- Private tour of The Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California
- Special meet-and-greets and photo opportunities
- An invitation to the premiere of an upcoming major Disney film in Hollywood, California
- For more information and to purchase this experience, visit NeimanMarcus.com.