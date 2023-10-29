Disney and Neiman Marcus Partner to Make Your “Wish” Come True

Disney and Neiman Marcus have partnered together to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience inspired by Disney’s latest animated feature, Wish.

In celebration of 100 years of Disney magic and the highly anticipated release of Wish , Disney has created a once-in-a-lifetime experience – the Fantasy Gift from Disney Animation.

You'll have the rare opportunity to see your own wish become a reality—an animated character of you (or your designated guest) brought to life by the talented artists at the Walt Disney Animation Studios. You'll voice your own character, enjoy a private tour of the Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, and have special meet-and-greets and photo opportunities.

After the animators have worked their magic, you will receive a digital copy of your personalized character’s cameo in a special animated short video. And, like in an enchanted dream, you’ll become part of the magic with a coveted invitation to a Disney film premiere in Hollywood.