“Disney Dreamlight Valley” Showcases New Additions Including First-Ever Expansion “A Rift in Time”

Disney Dreamlight Valley hosted their first ever showcase stream, looking back on the first year of the game and a look forward at what’s to come later this year and into 2024.

What’s Happening:

The stream kicked off with a recap of the game during the Early Access period, including some community highlights of their awesome in-game creations.

Community Developer Courtney and Sr. Community Manager Ryan joined the hosts to discuss their journey with the game so far.

As of today, the Disney Dreamlight Valley Official Video Game Soundtrack is now available on your favorite streaming platforms, including Spotify Apple Music

.

Our hosts are then joined by Manea (Game Manager) and Rachel (Community Manager) to reveal what’s in store for the game in the rest of 2023.

First details were revealed about Update 8, which welcomes everyone’s favorite Pumpkin King to the game – Jack Skellington – along with new multiplayer features including the ability to visit another player’s Valley.

New winter looks for various Disney Princesses, such as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, will be introduced.

As revealed earlier this week, the game will be leaving Early Access on December 5th

Teases were given for 2024 updates, including the addition of Tiana from The Princess and the Frog as well as Mike Waszowski and Sully from Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

Details and a trailer were given for the game’s first paid expansion, “Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time,” which adds a ton of new story content released across three new biomes, a new Royal Tool, and much more.

The epic adventure will roll out in three chapters: “Welcome to Eternity Isle” – December 5th, 2023 “The Spark of Imagination” – Spring 2024 “Treasures of Time” – Summer 2024

Josh and Calixta from the development team then joined the stream to share some more details about the gameplay and story of “A Rift in Time.”

Artists Steven and Jenny talk about the three new environments that will feature in the expansion.

Players will get to roam around areas featuring many different Disney icons, including the floating mountains of Pandora, Pride Rock from The Lion King, and Typhoon Lagoon