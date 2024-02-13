Trailer and Key Art for Disney/Kugali’s New Animated Series “Iwájú” Released

The trailer and key art for Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pan-African Comic Book Entertainment Company Kugali’s new original series Iwájú has been released. They also shared details about the series score and new game.

A trailer and key art is now available for the original series Iwájú .

. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pan-African Comic Book Entertainment Company Kugali’s all-new series streams on Disney+

Set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria, the exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola (voice of Simisola Gbadamosi), a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole (voice of Siji Soetan), a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

Kugali filmmakers including director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku take viewers on a unique journey into the world of Iwájú , bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos.

, bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos. Produced by Disney Animation’s Christina Chen with a screenplay by Adeola and Halima Hudson, Iwájú also features the voices of Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch and Weruche Opia.

The series’ authentic African-influenced music is by renowned Nigerian composer Ré Olunuga, whose credits include music for the 2022 Disney+ original movie Rise and the BBC film Girl .

and the BBC film . Nigerian composer Ré Olunuga said: “I rarely bring my own emotions into writing a score. I tend to inhabit the emotions of the characters or subjects and then translate them into music. In this case, it couldn’t be avoided. In addition to Tola's adventurous spirit, Kole’s ingenuity and the many other fun and beautiful emotional threads explored in Iwájú—the score is steeped in my own very deep love for Lagos and its multiplicitous layers. It also includes many treats and winks for anyone familiar with or curious about the film music lexicon of Nollywood. Being invited by Ziki and the amazing teams at Disney and Kugali to help tell this beautiful coming-of-age story that explores themes of family, friendship and ingenuity has been an amazing adventure in itself.”

Also revealed today is an all-new game inspired by the animated series.

Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef will take players into the world of Iwájú and allow them to explore authentic African delicacies through this fast-paced and accessible cooking game that celebrates the culture and cuisine of Nigeria.

will take players into the world of Iwájú and allow them to explore authentic African delicacies through this fast-paced and accessible cooking game that celebrates the culture and cuisine of Nigeria. Developed by Maliyo Games in collaboration with Disney and Kugali, Iwájú: Rising Chef will allow players to advance their culinary skills, become the best chef in Lagos, and take over the fanciest restaurant in town.

will allow players to advance their culinary skills, become the best chef in Lagos, and take over the fanciest restaurant in town. Iwájú: Rising Chef will be available for iOS and Android on February 28th, to coincide with the debut of the Disney+ series.