Cook Up a Culinary Feast in New “Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef” Mobile Game Inspired by Upcoming Disney+ Animated Series

A new cooking game inspired by the upcoming animated Disney+ series, Iwájú, titled Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef, will launch February 28th on iOS and Android.

What’s Happening:

Inspired by the animated series Iwájú , Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef will take players into the world of Iwájú , set in a futuristic Lagos, allowing them to explore authentic African delicacies through a fast-paced and accessible cooking game that celebrates the culture and cuisine of Nigeria.

alongside new and familiar faces from the animated series. As a plucky chef ready to make it big, players will take over a local neighborhood spot and expand it into a world-class Nigerian restaurant. With the help of Tola and Kole, players can learn about and celebrate the culture from Nigeria through the authentic cuisine of the area. Developed by Maliyo Games in collaboration with Disney Games and Kugali, Iwájú: Rising Chef will be available to purchase for $1.99 (USD) on iOS and Android devices on February 28th, to coincide with the debut of the original animated Disney+ series.

What They’re Saying:

Hugo Obi, Founder and CEO of Maliyo Games: “In many ways, this collaboration has brought to the fore the limitless possibilities for African talent. Much like the world they helped create in Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef , they are determined, resilient and agile as they turn their challenges into great opportunities. This reflects our own ethos at Maliyo Games and our commitment to showcase the vibrancy of this continent through the games that our passionate pan-African team makes.”

