Disney Launches the Wish Together Campaign With Special Sweepstakes

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney launched its Wish Together campaign to celebrate its decades-long relationship with Make-A-Wish.

Fans are invited to visit Disney.com/WishTogether

In honor of the campaign, and the Nov. 22 theatrical release of Disney Animation’s all-new musical comedy Wish , set in a magical kingdom where wishes come true, enter the Wish Together Sweepstakes* for a chance to win a dream come true on land and sea with a very special family vacation for four.

For every free entry received now through January 31, 2024, Disney will donate $5 to Make-A-Wish up to $1 million to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Join Disney and Make-A-Wish to #WishTogether.**

In addition to the sweepstakes, a new Wish product collection enchants with a range of offerings including costumes and accessories, apparel, and toys such as a singing doll and light-up plush.

product collection enchants with a range of offerings including costumes and accessories, apparel, and toys such as a singing doll and light-up plush. To add even more magic to the collection from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Wish , Disney will donate 10% of the sale price to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million, for each of these items sold.

Resort. For more than 40 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to grant life-changing wishes for kids facing critical illnesses and their families, starting when the first official wish was granted at Disneyland Resort.

These life-changing experiences help bring strength, joy, and a greater sense of hope to wish kids and their families when it’s needed most.

To learn more about the Wish Together sweepstakes, explore the enchanting Wish product collection, and discover other ways you can help Make-A-Wish grant life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses, visit Disney.com/WishTogether

Details:

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter the Sweepstakes between 10/4/23 at 2:00 AM PT and 1/31/24 at 11:59 PM PT. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C.; 13+. Limit 1 entry per person per day. GRAND PRIZE WINNER MUST BE ABLE TO TRAVEL MAY 3, 2024 – MAY 10, 2024 OR AUGUST 23, 2024 – AUGUST 30, 2024. Maximum donation is $1 million dollars. Donation by Disney to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America. Visit http://disneywishtogether.com/rules ABC 500 S Buena Vista St., Burbank, CA 91521

**Donation will be made directly to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America on or before March 31, 2024 following completion of Sweepstakes period on January 31, 2024. No fees or other amounts will be deducted from donations by Disney.

What They’re Saying:

Lisa Haines, Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, The Walt Disney Company: "At Disney, we've always believed in the magic of making wishes come true. Our relationship with Make-A-Wish has spanned over four decades, and it's a testament to our commitment to delivering joy to children and their families. With the Wish Together campaign, we are thrilled to invite fans to bring to life the spirit of our latest film Wish — while coming together to support Make-A-Wish."

"The release of Wish provides the perfect opportunity to talk about the power of wishing and the lasting impact wishes can have in the lives of wish kids and their families. Historically, one out of every two wishes that we grant in the U.S. involves Disney, and we can't wait to be able to make even more wishes possible thanks to the Wish Together campaign."