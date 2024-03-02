Celebrating Disney Legends For Women’s History Month

This Women’s History Month, it felt right to highlight some incredible figures within the world of Disney. Now, many women have made a lasting impact on the company, but a select few have been deemed a “Disney Legend”. Those individuals have created and inspired in such a profound way that they have helped shape Disney into what it has become today. So, for this year’s Women’s History Month, let’s feature some women so incredible, they are legendary.

Julie Andrews – Alongside Mary Blair, she was one of the first women inducted as a Disney Legend in 1991. Julie Andrews is someone who is so ubiquitous in pop culture and Disney that it’s hard to synthesize her impact. I mean…she’s Mary Poppins. I don’t know what else I should say? Mary Poppins. The Princess Diaries. Her own soundstage and her own Disneyland thee legend. Her kindness and performance ability has shaped those who have come after within The Walt Disney Company ever since she flew in to help the Banks children.

Grace Bailey – Initially joining the team at Disney Animation Studios on the Ink and Paint team in 1932, she became the head of the department in 1954. She had her hand in everything within the department, from painting supervisor to inking supervisor, to one of the key figures in helping train individuals for both roles. In the early 30s, right after joining the company, she had a hand in expanding the inventory of colors, developing new mixtures to help add depth and vibrance to upcoming shorts, and soon enough, features. Without Grace, there wouldn’t be the iconic palettes and artistry we’ve come to know from Disney animation.

Whoopi Goldberg – She has touched every part of the Walt Disney Company. Movies? Yup, with The Lion King and Sister Act, to name a few. Television? Duh, she’s been the moderator on ABC The View since 2007. Theme Parks? Absolutely, featured in two opening day attractions at Disney California Adventure give Golden Dreams a rewatch

Barnette Ricci – Theme park entertainment would not exist in its current form without Barnette Ricci. After a successful career directing and choreographing multiple Disneyland entertainment offerings (Kids of the Kingdom, America on Parade, multiple Disneyland parades and shows), she was tasked with utilizing the Rivers of America for a nighttime spectacular. After tons of research, writing the script and lyrics for the original song, and working to include multiple iconic stories into one tale…Fantasmic! was born. Its success was huge, receiving separate productions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Fantasmic!, the concept of what Disney nighttime shows could be would not be what it is today.