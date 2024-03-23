Disney Lorcana Announces North America Dates For Upcoming Disney Lorcana Challenge

Disney Lorcana has announced the North America dates for their upcoming Disney Lorcana Challenge, a competitive event that Illumineers can participate in starting this Summer.

What’s Happening:

account has announced the North American dates for their Disney Challenge, a new competitive event that was announced recently. Here are the six Disney Lorcana Challenge events for North America: May 25-26: Atlanta, GA June 8-9: Chicago, IL July 20-21: Fort Worth, TX August 24-25: Toronto, ON September 21-22: Las Vegas, NV October 26-27: Seattle, WA

Challenge offers players the chance to win exclusive prizes, including an extended art Dragon Fire promo card for all participants. Additionally, players can earn other extended art versions of popular cards from previous releases, including Let It Go, Cinderella – Stouthearted and Rapunzel – Gifted With Healing. The top four players at each event will also receive serialized, extended art versions of Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor.

Challenge launches with events in Atlanta, Georgia, USA and in Lille, France. The circuit will feature side events such as Disney Villainous tournaments, which were featured at Gen Con and PAX Unplugged in 2023. For more about future Lorcana releases from Ravensburger, be sure to check out our recent post here.