Disney and Make-A-Wish Help a Football Fan’s Dream Come True

Disney and Make-A-Wish partnered together to make a young football fan’s dream come true.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s current partnership with Make-A-Wish is part of their goal to make 100 wishes come true

Myka dreams of playing in the NFL and got a chance to hang out on the field with Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Myka was born with a condition called pulmonary stenosis, and had to endure two open heart surgeries when she was just a baby.

In a report aired this morning on ABC Good Morning America, footage of Myka’s meeting with Kelce and Mahomes was shared, as she talks about her dream-come-true experience.

In 1981, Disney granted the first official wish to Frank “Bopsy” Salazar at the Disneyland Resort granting its 150,000th wish this year

