“Good Morning America” Partners With Make-A-Wish to Grant 100 Disney Wishes

ABC News’ Good Morning America is marking Disney’s 100th anniversary by teaming up with Make-A-Wish to celebrate 100 transformational wishes over the next few months.

The multi-month effort kicked off this morning with a surprise for an 8-year-old who battled cancer over the past year, and will see 100 wishes fulfilled and shared on America’s most-watched morning newscast through December.

Additionally, the wishes will be highlighted across GMA digital and social platforms as well as local ABC stations.

Make-A-Wish is helping us celebrate 100 years of Disney magic! This morning, they have a special surprise for 8-year-old Madison, who just finished cancer treatment. ✨ #Disney100 https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/VekkcVmlwj — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 16, 2023

In 1981, Disney granted the first official wish to Frank “Bopsy” Salazar at the Disneyland Resort granting its 150,000th wish this year

Emmy Award-winning GMA, featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.

