“Good Morning America” Partners With Make-A-Wish to Grant 100 Disney Wishes

ABC News’ Good Morning America is marking Disney’s 100th anniversary by teaming up with Make-A-Wish to celebrate 100 transformational wishes over the next few months.
What’s Happening:
- The multi-month effort kicked off this morning with a surprise for an 8-year-old who battled cancer over the past year, and will see 100 wishes fulfilled and shared on America’s most-watched morning newscast through December.
- Additionally, the wishes will be highlighted across GMA digital and social platforms as well as local ABC stations.
- In 1981, Disney granted the first official wish to Frank “Bopsy” Salazar at the Disneyland Resort. Now, over 40 years later, Disney has grown this relationship, granting its 150,000th wish this year.
- Emmy Award-winning GMA, featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
More Disney100 on ABC:
- ABC and ESPN will be celebrating Disney100 during this week’s airing of Monday Night Football on October 16th.
- Dancing with the Stars will host its annual Disney night celebrating Disney100 this Tuesday, October 17th on ABC and Disney+.
- See what Tony thought of Once Upon a Studio following the fantastic short's debut on ABC Sunday night. Also, go behind the scenes of the new short in our coverage of a recent press day.
