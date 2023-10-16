“Good Morning America” Partners With Make-A-Wish to Grant 100 Disney Wishes

ABC News’ Good Morning America is marking Disney’s 100th anniversary by teaming up with Make-A-Wish to celebrate 100 transformational wishes over the next few months.

ABC News/Good Morning America

  • The multi-month effort kicked off this morning with a surprise for an 8-year-old who battled cancer over the past year, and will see 100 wishes fulfilled and shared on America’s most-watched morning newscast through December.
  • Additionally, the wishes will be highlighted across GMA digital and social platforms as well as local ABC stations.

  • In 1981, Disney granted the first official wish to Frank “Bopsy” Salazar at the Disneyland Resort. Now, over 40 years later, Disney has grown this relationship, granting its 150,000th wish this year.
  • Emmy Award-winning GMA, featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.

