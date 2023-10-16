Monday Night Football to Celebrate Disney100 This Monday, October 16th on ABC

ABC and ESPN will be celebrating Disney100 during this week’s airing of Monday Night Football on October 16th.
What’s Happening:
- Announced in a commercial airing during The Wonderful World of Disney on Sunday night, Monday Night Football will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company on October 16th.
- October 16th, 1923 is the exact date of the company’s founding, so this celebration will be extra special and timely – coming 100 years later to the day.
- No details were announced on what exactly will be taking place, other than the fact that it is happening.
- Tune into Monday Night Football at 8 ET/5 PT on ABC as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
More Disney100 on ABC:
- Dancing with the Stars will host its annual Disney night celebrating Disney100 this Tuesday, October 17th on ABC and Disney+.
- See what Tony thought of Once Upon a Studio following the fantastic short's debut on ABC Sunday night. Also, go behind the scenes of the new short in our coverage of a recent press day.
- Good Morning America will celebrate Disney100 with a special Disney on Broadway medley during Monday morning’s broadcast.
