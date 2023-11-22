Disney Movie Insiders Delays Holiday Rewards Release

by |
Tags: ,

Disney Movie Insiders has announced a delay in the release of their holiday rewards.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Movie Insiders, Disney’s movie-going rewards program, has announced a technical difficulty in their system.
  • Due to the technical difficulty, the member exclusive holiday ornament collection, along with any other new rewards, will now have their release dates scheduled for the week of November 26th.
  • Members will receive additional communication for the updated release date and time.
  • The ornament designs were previously released for this annual reward tradition.

 

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight