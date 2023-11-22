Disney Movie Insiders Delays Holiday Rewards Release

Disney Movie Insiders has announced a delay in the release of their holiday rewards.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Movie Insiders, Disney’s movie-going rewards program, has announced a technical difficulty in their system.
- Due to the technical difficulty, the member exclusive holiday ornament collection, along with any other new rewards, will now have their release dates scheduled for the week of November 26th.
- Members will receive additional communication for the updated release date and time.
- The ornament designs were previously released for this annual reward tradition.