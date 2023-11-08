Disney Movie Insiders 2023 Holiday Ornament Collection Revealed

Disney Movie Insiders has revealed their collection of 2023 Holiday Ornaments.
What’s Happening:
- The start of the holiday season is finally here, at least in terms of rewards.
- Disney Movie Insiders releases a selection of member-exclusive ornaments every year to celebrate the season for its insiders
- This year is no different, with a collection of four ornaments highlighting characters from Fantasia, Cinderella, Aladdin, and this year’s Wish.
- Each ornament will be available for 750 Disney Movie Insiders points.
- All four ornaments will be available on November 22nd at 9am PT, while supplies last.
