Disney Movie Insiders 2023 Holiday Ornament Collection Revealed

Disney Movie Insiders has revealed their collection of 2023 Holiday Ornaments.

The start of the holiday season is finally here, at least in terms of rewards.

Disney Movie Insiders releases a selection of member-exclusive ornaments every year to celebrate the season for its insiders

This year is no different, with a collection of four ornaments highlighting characters from Fantasia , Cinderella , Aladdin , and this year’s Wish .

All four ornaments will be available on November 22nd at 9am PT

