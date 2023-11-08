Disney Movie Insiders 2023 Holiday Ornament Collection Revealed

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Disney Movie Insiders has revealed their collection of 2023 Holiday Ornaments.

What’s Happening:

  • The start of the holiday season is finally here, at least in terms of rewards.
  • Disney Movie Insiders releases a selection of member-exclusive ornaments every year to celebrate the season for its insiders
  • This year is no different, with a collection of four ornaments highlighting characters from Fantasia, Cinderella, Aladdin, and this year’s Wish.
  • Each ornament will be available for 750 Disney Movie Insiders points.
  • All four ornaments will be available on November 22nd at 9am PT, while supplies last.

More Merchandise News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight