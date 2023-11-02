Photos: Kanan Jarrus’ Fan Choice Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Jedi Master Kanan Jarrus from Star Wars Rebels is set to be the latest force-wielder to be commemorated with a lightsaber hilt now available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

Ever since Star Wars made its big screen debut, fans have been obsessed with lightsabers and in more recent years, replica collectibles have become more and more detailed.

In fact there's even a few places on Batuu (Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge) where guests can shop for hilts of their favorite Jedi or Sith. Several of these collectibles have been popping up on shopDisney so guests at home can get in on the fun too and the next addition is set to be Jedi Master Kanan Jarrus.

We stopped by Savi’s Workshop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today to check out the new lightsaber.

The Kanan Jarrus Fan Choice Legacy Lightsaber Hilt retails for $169.99

Kanan’s lightsaber will also be available later this fall on shopDisney.

