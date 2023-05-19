The Force is Strong with the Yoda Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Set from shopDisney

- Over the past four years, casual and diehard fans have been obsessing over Baby Yoda (who’s real name is Grogu) and leaving Jedi Master Yoda out of the spotlight. But the tide is about to turn.
- Hasbro recently revealed a Yoda lightsaber collectible for their Black Series line along with a play version for kids in the Lightsaber Forge series. Now shopDisney is taking the opportunity to honor Yoda as well with a Legacy Lightsaber hilt set that collectors will love.
- Along with a blade and hilt, the Legacy Lightsaber set will include a circular display base with a clear support similar to the design of Hasbro’s Force FX Elite series and also seen with select Disney’s Legacy Lightsbaers.
- The Yoda Legacy Lightsaber hilt set will be available on shopDisney starting May 19 at 8am PT and sells for $249.99.
- A link to the lightsaber set can be found below.
- Includes hilt, hilt stand, Lightsaber blade, charging cable and case
- Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate Lightsaber Blade green
- Jedi symbol on front of case
- Rechargeable battery in handle
- Includes USB-C to Mini USB cable
- Ages 14+
- Hilt: 7 3/4” x 2” x 2 1/4”
- Blade: 29 1/8” L x 1 1/4” DiameterCase: 31 7/8” x 5 1/2” x 4 1/2”
