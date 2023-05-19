The Force is Strong with the Yoda Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Set from shopDisney

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Over the past four years, casual and diehard fans have been obsessing over Baby Yoda (who’s real name is Grogu) and leaving Jedi Master Yoda out of the spotlight. But the tide is about to turn.

Along with a blade and hilt, the Legacy Lightsaber set will include a circular display base with a clear support similar to the design of Hasbro’s Force FX Elite series and also seen with select Disney’s Legacy Lightsbaers.

Includes hilt, hilt stand, Lightsaber blade, charging cable and case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate Lightsaber Blade green

Jedi symbol on front of case

Rechargeable battery in handle

Includes USB-C to Mini USB cable

Ages 14+

Hilt: 7 3/4” x 2” x 2 1/4”

Blade: 29 1/8” L x 1 1/4” DiameterCase: 31 7/8” x 5 1/2” x 4 1/2”