Luminara and Plo Koon Legacy Lightsaber Hilts Now Available on shopDisney

Star Wars fans are in for a treat as two more lightsaber hilts arrive on shopDisney. Embrace the spirit of the Republic’s Jedis as a new shipment from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge delivers Luminara and Plo Koon’s stunning lightsaber hilts.

While there’s nothing quite as wonderful as visiting Batuu (aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

One of the newer shipments from Galaxy’s Edge has made its way online and bears two lightsaber hilts from Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities: Luminara and Plo Koon.

Each hilt comes in a collectible carrying case and features electronic noise and light effects that activate when connected with a Disney lightsaber blade (sold separately).

These Star Wars additions are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Luminara

“This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by the Mirialan Jedi Master Luminara Unduli and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland..”

Luminara Unduli Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $169.99

Includes hilt and white hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Jedi Order symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate green an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Hilt: 11 1/4'' x 2 1/4'' x 2''

Case: 13 1/2'' x 5 1/2'' x 4''

Plo Koon

“This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by the Kel Dor Jedi Master Plo Koon and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.”

Plo Koon Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $169.99

Includes hilt and case with hinged lid and lined interior

Jedi Order symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate blue an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Hilt: 13 1/2'' x 2'' x 1 3/4''

Case: 16 3/4'' x 7 1/2'' x 4 1/2''

