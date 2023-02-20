Luminara and Plo Koon Legacy Lightsaber Hilts Now Available on shopDisney

Star Wars fans are in for a treat as two more lightsaber hilts arrive on shopDisney. Embrace the spirit of the Republic’s Jedis as a new shipment from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge delivers Luminara and Plo Koon’s stunning lightsaber hilts.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- While there’s nothing quite as wonderful as visiting Batuu (aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) for a Star Wars shopping experience, shopDisney is a pretty great alternative for those of us who can’t frequent the Disney Parks.
- One of the newer shipments from Galaxy’s Edge has made its way online and bears two lightsaber hilts from Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities: Luminara and Plo Koon.
- Each hilt comes in a collectible carrying case and features electronic noise and light effects that activate when connected with a Disney lightsaber blade (sold separately).
- These Star Wars additions are available now on shopDisney with pricing set at $169.99.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Luminara
“This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by the Mirialan Jedi Master Luminara Unduli and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland..”
Luminara Unduli Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $169.99
- Includes hilt and white hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior
- Jedi Order symbol on front of case
- Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate green an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately
- Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately
- Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland
- Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included
- Hilt: 11 1/4'' x 2 1/4'' x 2''
- Case: 13 1/2'' x 5 1/2'' x 4''
Plo Koon
“This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by the Kel Dor Jedi Master Plo Koon and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.”
Plo Koon Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $169.99
- Includes hilt and case with hinged lid and lined interior
- Jedi Order symbol on front of case
- Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate blue an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately
- Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately
- Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland
- Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included
- Hilt: 13 1/2'' x 2'' x 1 3/4''
- Case: 16 3/4'' x 7 1/2'' x 4 1/2''
