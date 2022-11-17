Leia and Kylo Ren Lightsabers, Star Wars Medials Come to shopDisney

Star Wars fans looking to shop for cool collectibles and speciality items from Galaxy Edge will find the latest arrivals on shopDisney to be most impressive! Lightsaber hilts and insignia medals are available now and make a great addition to any collection.

While there’s nothing quite as wonderful as visiting Batuu (aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

One of the newer shipments from Galaxy’s Edge has made its way online and bears two lightsaber hilts from Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities: Leia Organa and Kylo Ren.

Each hilt comes in a collectible carrying case and features electronic noise and light effects that activate when connected with a Disney lightsaber blade (sold separately).

Fans who are in the market for a full lightsaber set, will find Hasbro’s Darth Vader hilt, blade and display stand now available on shopDisney. Part of the Star Wars: The Black Series line

But wait, we’re still not done! Celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of the Rebellion or Empire with commemorative replica medals given to our favorite characters.

These new Star Wars additions are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Leia Organa LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $159.99

Includes hilt and case

Inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in blue, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World Disneyland

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Leia hilt: approx. 11'' L x 2'' Diameter

Case: 5 1/2'' H x 4 1/4'' W x 13'' L

Kylo Ren LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $159.99

Includes hilt, belt clip, cross blades and case

Inspired by Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate attachable cross blades and Lightsaber blade in red.

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Hilt requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Hilt: approx. 2'' H x 5 3/4'' W x 11 1/4'' L

Case: approx. 4'' H x 16 1/2'' W x 7'' L

Darth Vader Force FX Elite LIGHTSABER – Star Wars – The Black Series by Hasbro – $278.00

Includes: lightsaber, stand and instructions

Features include progressive ignition, battle clash effect, duel effect and battle sequence mode

Removable blade

Removable kyber crystal

Inspired by Star Wars: Obi Wan-Kenobi on Disney+

on Ages 14+

Requires 3 1.5V AA batteries, not included

Star Wars Medal of Yavin – $75.00

Detailed metal replica of the Medal of Yavin

Cloth lanyard with self-stick closure

Metal / nylon

Medal: 3 1/3'' W x 4'' H

Lanyard: 18'' L x 1 1/2'' W

Stars Wars Imperial Medal – $75.00

Detailed metal replica of the Imperial Medal

Cloth lanyard with self-stick closure

Antiqued plated metal / plastic / metal

Medal: 3 1/2'' W x 3 1/2'' H

Lanyard: 42'' L x 2'' W

