Darth Tyranus, Reforged Skywalker Lightsaber Hits from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Available on shopDisney

There are still a few days left in 2022 and shopDisney and Star Wars are ending the year on a high note. Two lightsaber hilts from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are now available online inspired by Darth Tyranus’ weapon and the reforged Skywalker hilt from The Rise of Skywalker.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

While there’s nothing quite as wonderful as visiting Batuu (aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

One of the newer shipments from Galaxy’s Edge has made its way online and bears two lightsaber hilts from Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities: Darth Tyranus (formerly Count Dooku) and the reforged Skywalker hilt.

Each hilt comes in a collectible carrying case and features electronic noise and light effects that activate when connected with a Disney lightsaber blade (sold separately).

These Star Wars additions are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Darth Tyranus

“Turning away from the light to join the dark side, Count Dooku became the notorious Darth Tyranus. He carried with him his distinctly shaped hilt but instead of wielding the glowing blue blade of the Jedi it took on the red blade of the Sith.”

Tyranus LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $159.99

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Symbol of the Sith on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in red, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World Disneyland

Requires 3 x AA batteries, included

Hilt: 13'' L x 3 1/2'' diameter

Case: 16 3/4'' x 7 1/2'' x 4 1/2''

Reforged Skywalker Hilt

“An elegant weapon for a more civilized age, this detailed recreation of the Reforged Skywalker Lightsaber hilt from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.”

Reforged Skywalker LIGHTSABER Hilt – Rise of Skywalker – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $159.99

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Crest of the Rebel Alliance on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in blue, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Requires 3 x AA batteries, included

Hilt: 10 3/4'' L x 2'' W (average diameter)

Case: 4 1/8'' H x 4 7/8'' W x 13 3/8'' L

