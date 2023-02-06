Darth Sidious and Maul (Shadow Collective) Lightsaber Hilts Now Available on shopDisney

February is the month of love so why not celebrate your love of Star Wars with the latest lightsaber hilts to arrive on shopDisney?! The Dark Side is making its presence known with two lightsaber hilts from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Both Darth Sidious and Darth Maul have much to offer with these stunning collectibles you’ll want to obtain.

While there’s nothing quite as wonderful as visiting Batuu (aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge ) for a Star Wars shopping experience, shopDisney is a pretty great alternative for those of us who can’t frequent the Disney Parks.

One of the newer shipments from Galaxy's Edge has made its way online and bears two lightsaber hilts from Dok Ondar's Den of Antiquities: Darth Sidious and Maul (Shadow Collective).

Each hilt comes in a collectible carrying case and features electronic noise and light effects that activate when connected with a Disney lightsaber blade (sold separately).

These Star Wars additions are available now on shopDisney with pricing set at $169.99.

Darth Sidious

“This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by Darth Sidious. The distinctive two-tone design features sound effects and illuminates in red when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately.”

Darth Sidious Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $169.99

Includes hilt and case with hinged lid and lined interior

Sith Eternal crest symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate red an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Hilt: 9'' x 2 1/2'' x 2 1/2''

Case: 13 1/2'' x 5 1/2'' x 4''

Maul (Shadow Collective)

“This Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by the founder of the Shadow Collective, Maul, and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.”

Maul (Shadow Collective) Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $169.99

Includes hilt and case with hinged lid and lined interior

Shadow Collective symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate red an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Hilt: 13 1/2'' x 2'' x 1 3/4''

Case: 16 3/4'' x 7 1/2'' x 4 1/2''

