“The Book of Boba Fett” Pyke Soldier, Tusken Raiders Figures and Yoda Lightsaber Forge Toy Coming Soon from Hasbro

With the Mando Mania merchandise campaign in full swing, Hasbro continues to deliver an exciting lineup of products inspired by The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The Black Series and Vintage Collection will soon be welcoming new figures of the Pyke Soldier and a Tusken Raider set.

series with figures for the Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Lightsaber Forge. A Pyke Soldier comes to the Black Series as a 6-inch scale figure decked out in full robes and clothes to cover their body. This soldier wears a mask, hood and carries a gun.

The Vintage Collection welcomes four new 3 3/4-inch scale figures as part of a set featuring the Tusken Raider tribe. Each is dressed in traditional clothing and comes with battle sticks to fend off their enemies.

Both lines of figures feature premium detail, deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Finally, Yoda’s iconic green lightsaber is joining the Lightsaber Forge line this summer and will be a huge hit with the youngest Star Wars fans.

Inspired by Yoda’s weapon which was seen in The Book of Boba Fett, this kid favorite line delivers character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects on awesome lightsabers that can feature mix-and-match parts for ultimate customization!

kid favorite line delivers character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects on awesome lightsabers that can feature mix-and-match parts for ultimate customization! The Pyke Soldier and Tusken Raider action figures will be available for pre-order starting March 29th at 1pm ET.

“During the Clone Wars, the Pykes became the galaxy’s preeminent spice dealers, gaining control of mining operations on Kessel letting them funnel illicit substances to Coruscant’s most influential crime families. After the death of Jabba the Hutt, they expanded their spice trade to encompass Tatooine.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PYKE SOLDIER

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2024

Available for pre-order 3/29 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse , Amazon

“Survival in the unforgiving desert of Tatooine requires strict training and discipline for the members of a Tusken tribe. Led by a chieftain, each member of the clan must learn to be useful. Some become guards, while others grow up to be skilled warriors.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION TUSKEN RAIDERS

Includes 4 figures and 5 entertainment-inspired staff accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $54.99

Available: Fall 2023

Available for pre-order 3/29 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse shopDisney.

“Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Yoda Electronic Green Lightsaber inspired by Yoda’s Lightsaber which made an appearance in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett live-action series on Disney+.”

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE YODA ELECTRONIC GREEN LIGHTSABER