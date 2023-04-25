Mandalorian Commander, Scout Trooper, Yoda’s Lightsaber Coming to The Black Series and Vintage Collection

It’s the final week of the Mando Mania merchandise campaign and Hasbro closes things out with new action figures joining The Black Series and Vintage Collection. But that’s not all! Yoda gets some love with a Force FX Elite Lightsaber design after the Jedi Master’s iconic blade.

Mando Mania has wrapped up today and Star Wars Day is on the horizon which means, fans have so many collections coming their way themed to the world of bounty hunters, jedi and sith.

Hasbro is back with new spotlight products inspired by the Disney+ series The Mandalorian with figures for the Black Series and Vintage Collection. Of course they're also paying homage to one of the greatest Jedi Masters—Yoda—by bringing his lightsaber to their Force FX Elite line.

Din Djarin might be one of the best known Mandalorians, but he’s not the only one out there. Hasbro is giving the Mandalorian Commander a chance to shine in their Black Series line which features 6-inch scale figures that fans will be eager to add to their collection.

Meanwhile fans can relive a big chase scene from The Mandalorian with the Scout Trooper and Grogu set coming to The Vintage Collection. The 3 3/4-inch scale figure also comes with its essential speeder bike to make a quick getaway!

Both lines of figures feature premium detail, deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

In addition to the action figures, there’s a new lightsaber on the horizon although this one is a bit shorter than the others. That’s because Yoda’s weapon is the subject for this release; his miniature stature meant a smaller blade, but it’s just as awesome in action…or on display!

All three items will be available for pre-order starting April 26th at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.

Yoda’s Lightsaber was smaller than a standard Jedi Lightsaber, befitting his shorter stature – but its green plasma blade was every bit as deadly in combat. Use the switch and button on the hilt to activate the sound effects, progressive ignition, blaster deflection effect, battle clash effect, duel effect, battle sequence mode and wall-cutting effect.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES YODA FORCE FX ELITE ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER

Ages 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $249.99

Available: January 2024

Includes Lightsaber, removable kyber crystal and instructions.

Available for pre-order 4/26 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue the journey together.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN FLEET COMMANDER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster.

Available for pre-order 4/26 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SPEEDER BIKE, SCOUT TROOPER & GROGU