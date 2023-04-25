“Mando Mania” Week Nine Closes Out With Exclusive Funko Pop!, Candles and LEGO

Din Djarin and his adorable charge Grogu are back for another round of adventures as Disney+’s The Mandalorian returns for season 3 this spring. Naturally, Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating with a new merchandise campaign they’re calling “Mando Mania” that will give fans access to new collectibles, attire, and books inspired by the hit series.
What's Happening:
- The hunt is on! Star Wars fans will have new bounties to track down now that The Mandalorian is back.
For a limited time, Disney and Lucasfilm will bring fans "Mando Mania," a weekly celebration of exciting products inspired by Star Wars original series, including:
- The Mandalorian
- The Book of Boba Fett
- And more
- The campaign kicked off on February 28th and each Tuesday, fans can visit StarWars.com/MandoMania to check out newly revealed products ready for pre-order, as well as items available immediately at retailers.
- The lineup will celebrate favorite heroes and villains, including Mando and Grogu!
- Mando Mania Week Nine, wraps up with an Amazon exclusive Funko Pop!, candles from Homesick, a Black Series action figure and some other fun finds.
Links to the individual items can be found below.
Mando Mania Week Nine
As Mando Mania comes to a close this week, we get a first look at Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Fleet Commander, a new release from Funko, and highlights of other exciting products.
Mandalorian Fleet Commander – Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro
Seen in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, this warrior will fit right in with your Mandalorian collection. Available for pre-order starting April 26.
Pop! Ride Super Deluxe: The Mandalorian in N1 Starfighter (with Grogu) by Funko (Amazon Exclusive)
Want to bring the clan of two AND their super-cool ship to your Funko Pop! collection? This is the Way.
The Bounty and The Rescue Candles by Homesick
Enjoy scents inspired by episodes and the worlds of The Mandalorian, with original art featuring Mando and Grogu. Available for purchase starting May 4. Fans can sign up to be notified when the collection is available.
LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. LEGO Star Wars TIE Interceptor by the LEGO Group
It’s a battle of LEGO bricks as you build these two fast fighters inspired by the new season of The Mandalorian. Includes the Mandalorian, Mandalorian Fleet Commander, and TIE Pilot minifigures, as well as the R2-E6 droid figure.
Star Wars x MeUndies by MeUndies
MeUndies celebrates the galaxy far, far away with this charming Grogu print, featured on new releases for men, women, and pets. Sign up for first access on-site today.
More Merchandise Offerings:
Aside from the featured products above, you can grow your Mando collection with the additional Star Wars products.
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES YODA FORCE FX ELITE ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER
- Funko Pop! Star Wars Moment: The Mandalorian – The Mandalorian with The Child
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Boba Fett Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust – Gentle Giant Ltd
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Moff Gideon Mini Bust – 2022 Free Comic Book Day – Gentle Giant Ltd
- The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze 1oz Silver Chibi® Coin
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian MagicBand+ – Limited Release | shopDisney
- Star Wars Power of the Force Stud Set – Girls Crew
- CozyChic The Mandalorian Robe
- Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Square Waffle Maker – Uncanny Brands
- Bundle: Branded Pack – STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN GROGU Cat Collar, Treat Lick Mat, Cat Toy
- Monopoly: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition Board Game
- Spot It! Mandalorian Star Wars Card Game for Families and Kids Ages 6 and Up, from Asmodee – Walmart.com
More Mando Mania:
Keep up with the latest news and reveals surrounding Mando Mania by visiting our tag page.
The Mandalorian Season 3 debuted March 1st on Disney+.