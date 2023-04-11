“Mando Mania” Week Seven Welcomes DC Shoes, Grogu Plush, Cobb Vanth and Cad Bane Action Figures

Din Djarin and his adorable charge Grogu are back for another round of adventures as Disney+’s The Mandalorian returns for season 3 this spring. Naturally, Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating with a new merchandise campaign they’re calling “Mando Mania” that will give fans access to new collectibles, attire, and books inspired by the hit series.
What’s Happening:
- The hunt is on! Star Wars fans will have new bounties to track down now that The Mandalorian is back.
- For a limited time, Disney and Lucasfilm will bring fans “Mando Mania,” a weekly celebration of exciting products inspired by Star Wars original series, including:
- The Mandalorian
- The Book of Boba Fett
- And more
- The campaign kicked off on February 28th and each Tuesday, fans can visit StarWars.com/MandoMania to check out newly revealed products ready for pre-order, as well as items available immediately at retailers.
- The lineup will celebrate favorite heroes and villains, including Mando and Grogu!
- Mando Mania Week Seven, gives us a fantastic 2-pack of action figures from The Book of Boba Fett, an adorable Grogu plush, Pinball machines and more.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Mando Mania Week Six
Today’s Mando Mania reveals include a special two-pack from Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series, a first look at DC Shoes fit for a foundling, Stern Pinball, Bandai Spirits, and more.
Cobb Vanth and Cad Bane – Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro
The Duros bounty hunter returns to face-off with the Marshal of Mos Pelgo in this special two-pack joining the 6-inch scale line, based on their appearance in The Book of Boba Fett.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Manteca 4 by DC Shoes
Protect. Snack. Nap. Repeat. The special edition Grogu Manteca is packed with nods to the brave foundling, with a textured canvas and leather upper fashioned in an asymmetrical design, and the outline of a delicious frog on the sole.
Ashigaru Stormtrooper (Remnant) by Bandai Spirits
The classic Ashigaru Stormtrooper returns with armor deco inspired by The Mandalorian and a new accessory: a camtono full of beskar ingots.
Star Wars Jumping Grogu Feature Plush by Mattel
Whether he is leaping across stones with Luke Skywalker or jumping into the arms of the Mandalorian, Grogu is always ready to launch himself into the next adventure.
The Mandalorian Pinball Machine by Stern Pinball
In this action-packed pinball quest, venture to a galaxy far, far away and play as the Mandalorian, teaming up with key allies and protecting Grogu, while battling dangerous enemies along the way.
More Merchandise Offerings:
Aside from the featured products above, you can grow your Mando collection with the additional Star Wars products.
More Mando Mania:
Keep up with the latest news and reveals surrounding Mando Mania by visiting our tag page. Did you miss a week? Catch up right here and see what was introduced and spotlighted throughout the campaign.
The Mandalorian Season 3 debuted March 1st on Disney+.