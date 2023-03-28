“Mando Mania” Week Five Brings New Action Figures, Grogu Collectibles and At Home Fun

Din Djarin and his adorable charge Grogu are back for another round of adventures as Disney+’s The Mandalorian returns for season 3 this spring. Naturally, Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating with a new merchandise campaign they’re calling “Mando Mania” that will give fans access to new collectibles, attire, and books inspired by the hit series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The hunt is on! Star Wars fans will have new bounties to track down now that The Mandalorian is back.

is back. For a limited time, Disney and Lucasfilm will bring fans “Mando Mania,” a weekly celebration of exciting products inspired by Star Wars original series, including: The Mandalorian The Book of Boba Fett And more

The campaign kicked off on February 28th and each Tuesday, fans can visit StarWars.com/MandoMania

The lineup will celebrate favorite heroes and villains, including Mando and Grogu!

Mando Mania Week Five

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mando Mania Week Five

This week, Mando Mania debuts a first look at Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series Pyke Soldier and highlights other exciting products from licensees including Dr. Squatch, Mattel, and more.

Pyke Soldier – Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro

The muscle of the Pyke crime syndicate arrives in Hasbro’s 6-inch scale Star Wars: The Black Series, featuring the line’s hallmark attention to detail and extensive articulation.

The Mandalorian-themed Soap Collector Box by Dr. Squatch

Upgrade your soap arsenal with Dr. Squatch’s latest Star Wars-inspired release, featuring Force Fresh and Beskar Tar bars.

Read More: Star Wars Soap Collection from Dr. Squatch Helps Fans Smell Like A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Star Wars: The Old Republic by EA/BioWare

The long-running MMORPG gets a new bounty to acquire, as the Mandalorian Nomad armor arrives with Game Update 7.2.1.

Grogu Porcelain Sculpture by Lladro

Lladro brings Mando’s young charge to life in this lovingly-crafted sculpture.

Grogu Easter Plush by Mattel (Target Exclusive)

Celebrate Easter season with this super-cute, and super-huggable Grogu plush.

More Merchandise Offerings:

Aside from the featured products above, you can grow your Mando collection with the additional Star Wars products.

More Mando Mania:

Keep up with the latest news and reveals surrounding Mando Mania by visiting our tag page. Did you miss a week? Catch up right here and see what was introduced and spotlighted throughout the campaign.

The Mandalorian Season 3 debuted March 1st on Disney+.