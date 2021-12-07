Product Review: Star Wars Soap Collection from Dr. Squatch Helps Fans Smell Like A Galaxy Far, Far Away

by | Dec 7, 2021 3:12 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Have you or a loved one ever dreamed of smelling just like your favorite characters from the Star Wars saga? Well, now you can do just that thanks to the Star Wars soap collection from the personal-care company Dr. Squatch.

Available now from the official Dr. Squatch website along with a limited-edition collectors box that assembles the four fun varieties of soap into a perfect holiday gift, the Star Wars collection includes bars that help consumers smell like fan-favorite characters Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jedi Master Yoda, Sith Lord Darth Vader, and Sith Warrior Darth Maul.

1 of 3

First up, “Only Hope Soap” –which arrives in a blue box depicting a young Obi-Wan Kenobi– is described as “aromatic, bright, and uplifting,” is made from a blend of thyme leaf and bentonite clay, resulting in a clean smell that could only apply to Obi-Wan prior to his exile on Tatooine. Next is Yoda’s “Wisdom Wash” (in a green box, naturally), featuring lotus leaf for a “herbaceous scent” that is “restoring, fragrant, and fresh”– something you’ll definitely need after a decade in the swamps of Dagobah. Third up is the black-boxed “Dark Side Scrub” with Darth Vader’s helmet staring up at you. It’s “smoky, rich, and stimulating” with a mixture of chokeberry and sand (Anakin’s favorite). And lastly is Darth Maul’s “Ruthless Rinse” in a red box with a combination of black sand and dragon fruit for a “spicy, woody” bouquet that is “wild, formidable, and bold”– until its user gets cut in half, that is.

I’ve tried out each of these soaps over the last four days and I have to say I really like their smells and textures. I’m not much of a gourmet bath products kind of guy (I’m usually good with Irish Spring or Zest, as sacrilegious as that may sound to Dr. Squatch devotees), but I am a big Star Wars fan, and I must admit that this brand somehow managed to capture the essences of these characters through the soaps’ aromas. I also really like the way they felt on my skin, and the combination of those two attributes makes me think any enthusiast of A Galaxy Far, Far Away would enjoy seeing Dr. Squatch’s collectors box of Star Wars soaps under their Christmas tree or gift-wrapped elsewhere this holiday season. It does seem a little odd that the company didn’t find a parallel between the Wookiee Chewbacca and their own mascot the sasquatch this time around, but maybe if this go-round is successful we’ll see a second batch of fragrances.

The Star Wars soap collection (and limited-edition collectors box, perfect for gift-giving)  is available now from the official Dr. Squatch website.

 
 
