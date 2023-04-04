“Mando Mania” Week Six Features Action Figures, Geeki Tikis, and Crochet Projects

Din Djarin and his adorable charge Grogu are back for another round of adventures as Disney+’s The Mandalorian returns for season 3 this spring. Naturally, Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating with a new merchandise campaign they’re calling “Mando Mania” that will give fans access to new collectibles, attire, and books inspired by the hit series.
- The hunt is on! Star Wars fans will have new bounties to track down now that The Mandalorian is back.
- For a limited time, Disney and Lucasfilm will bring fans “Mando Mania,” a weekly celebration of exciting products inspired by Star Wars original series, including:
- The Mandalorian
- The Book of Boba Fett
- And more
- The campaign kicked off on February 28th and each Tuesday, fans can visit StarWars.com/MandoMania to check out newly revealed products ready for pre-order, as well as items available immediately at retailers.
- The lineup will celebrate favorite heroes and villains, including Mando and Grogu!
- Mando Mania Week Six, gives us more figures from The Book of Boba Fett, Geeki Tikis, cute crochet projects and more.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Mando Mania Week Six
This week, Mando Mania debuts a first look at Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker, modeled after his appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, as well as highlighting products from other licensees including Hallmark, Geeki Tiki, and more
Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker (Jedi Academy) by Hasbro
Now you can help Grogu learn the ways of the Force with the newest Luke Skywalker 3.75-inch scale action figure, inspired by his appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. (Available for pre-order April 5th at 1 p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.)
The Razor Crest may have been destroyed by Moff Gideon, but Din Djarin and Grogu’s home lives on in Tiki form with the limited re-release of this 55-ounce mega punch bowl including a bonus muglet sculpted to look like the Mandalorian holding Grogu. To celebrate the return of this collectible, Beeline Creative is also offering 25% off The Mandalorian apparel.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Helmet Sculpted Ceramic Caddy by Hallmark
Inspired by Din Djarin's iconic beskar helmet, this ceramic version will hold whatever treasures you deem worthy — office supplies, cooking utensils, bounty pucks, and more.
The Mandalorian – “In Good Hands” by Thomas Kinkade Studios
This collectible piece of art immortalizes the moment Grogu said goodbye to Din Djarin at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, carried away by the Jedi Luke Skywalker and his faithful droid, R2-D2.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Crochet by Thunder Bay Press/Readerlink
Follow these step-by-step instructions to crochet 12 adorable characters from the Disney+ series, with enough crafting material for two projects — the Mandalorian and Grogu with his floating pram.
More Merchandise Offerings:
Aside from the featured products above, you can grow your Mando collection with the additional Star Wars products.
The Mandalorian Season 3 debuted March 1st on Disney+.