“Mando Mania” Week Eight Presents R5-D4 Figure, Gorgu Build-a-Bear and Fine Jewelry

Din Djarin and his adorable charge Grogu are back for another round of adventures as Disney+’s The Mandalorian returns for season 3 this spring. Naturally, Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating with a new merchandise campaign they’re calling “Mando Mania” that will give fans access to new collectibles, attire, and books inspired by the hit series.

The hunt is on! Star Wars fans will have new bounties to track down now that The Mandalorian is back.

is back. For a limited time, Disney and Lucasfilm will bring fans “Mando Mania,” a weekly celebration of exciting products inspired by Star Wars original series, including: The Mandalorian The Book of Boba Fett And more

The campaign kicked off on February 28th and each Tuesday, fans can visit StarWars.com/MandoMania

The lineup will celebrate favorite heroes and villains, including Mando and Grogu!

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mando Mania Week Eight

This week, Mando Mania debuts a first look at Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series R5-D4 figure, inspired by The Mandalorian, and highlights other exciting products from licensees including the Build-a-Bear, Gentle Giant LTD, and more.

R5-D4 – Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro

Once rejected by Luke Skywalker and Uncle Owen, this droid has found his place with Peli Motto. And now he’s coming to the Black Series.

Star Wars Tropical Print PJ Set by Baby Gap

This cute set for your youngling features Grogu in a fun animated style.

Summer Grogu Plush by Build-a-Bear

Grogu is dressed in a cute flowery getup (with some Mando helmets, of course) along with a butterfly accessory in this seasonal release.

Bo-Katan Kryze 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust by Gentle Giant LTD

Based on her appearance in The Mandalorian, Gentle Giant LTD’s Bo-Katan 1/6 scale mini-bust impresses with detail.

The Mandalorian Mens Ring by Star Wars Fine Jewelry

Made in high-polish silver to echo the look of Mando’s beskar armor, and complemented with a matte finish black rhodium T-shape visor, this ring is a fashionable bounty.

More Merchandise Offerings:

Aside from the featured products above, you can grow your Mando collection with the additional Star Wars products.

The Mandalorian Season 3 debuted March 1st on Disney+.