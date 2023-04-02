Luke Skywalker “Return of the Jedi” Lightsaber Coming to shopDisney on April 3rd

shopDisney is joining fans in celebrating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi by releasing a legacy lightsaber inspired by Luke Skywalker’s iconic hilt. The collectible launches on shopDisney on April 3rd.

Star Wars has been near and dear to fans' hearts for over four decades and throughout 2023, Disney is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi.

One of the way they’re honoring the film is with an awesome collectibles including a lightsaber inspired by the weapon belonging to Luke Skywalker.

shopDisney announced the release on Twitter and shared two images: one of the hilt and one with an illuminated blade. This could mean that collectible comes with both elements instead of just the hilt, but we won’t know for sure until tomorrow.

Celebrate 40 years of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with a detailed reproduction inspired by Luke Skywalker's iconic LIGHTSABER, launching April 3. https://t.co/iyhi87mPXx pic.twitter.com/6lR11UoWKH — shopDisney (@shopDisney) April 1, 2023

The images also show the hilt resting on a circular display base with a clear support lightsabers, which is more inline with Hasbro’s Force FX Elite series than Disney’s legacy line.

The recent Disney legacy hilts come with a collectible carrying case and feature electronic noise and light effects that activate when connected with a Disney lightsaber blade (sold separately).

Luke Skywalker Return of the Jedi Lightsaber will be available on shopDisney

Lightsaber will be Pricing hasn’t been announced, but similar lightsabers and hilts sell for $159.99-$249.99.

