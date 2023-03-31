May The 4th 2023 Dated Collection Coming to shopDisney in April

Ok folks, the calendar is about to turn to April and that means it’s a month away from Star Wars Day! This year shopDisney will be celebrating May the 4th early with new merchandise including dated styles so you can remember the exact reason you purchase Star Wars gear.

Star Wars Day 2023 aka May the Fourth (a take off of May the Force be with you) is on the way and so are new merchandise collections that fans will love.

shopDisney is getting started early this year by dropping their May the 4th 2023 Dated Collection in April! That’s right, fans can shop the latest gear on April 4th and receive it in plenty of time for Star Day. What a novel idea!

is getting started early this year by dropping their May the 4th 2023 Dated Collection in April! That’s right, fans can shop the latest gear on April 4th and receive it in plenty of time for Star Day. What a novel idea! Disney has not shared the full collection, but they did tweet out a picture of a black hoodie with Greedo’s head peeking above the Star Wars Day logo.

Gear up for #StarWars Day with our May the 4th 2023 Dated Collection, coming April 4. https://t.co/BaU3cWtIbf pic.twitter.com/qF6PjDYPjh — shopDisney (@shopDisney) March 30, 2023

While we don’t know for sure what else will be included, looking at the collection from previous years, we anticipate to find: T-Shirts Baseball Caps Pins Plush

shopDisney will likely also introduce more Star Wars merchandise series in coming weeks, but these will be separate from the Dated line.

The May the 4th 2023 Dated Collection launches April 4th on shopDisney. Check back soon for pricing and links to the individual items.

